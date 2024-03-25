Sales Manager Long Term Programs
Sales Manager Long Term Programs
A Snapshot of Your Day
Are you ready for a role that blends the best of three worlds? Imagine a position where engineering, finance and legal converge. Welcome to apply for LTP Sales manager position.
In this position you will drive and manage long term service program (LTP) opportunities related to new unsold and existing gas turbine installations around the world. From initiation until contract closure and celebration, you will collaborate closely with colleagues across Siemens Energy's global organization. Join us in crafting the future of energy!
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will promote, negotiate and market Long Term Programs towards potential customers and Siemens Energy worldwide sales organizations, meaning you will be involved in financial modeling, risk management, legal compliance, technical and contract negotiations.
* Will strategically challenge competitors by offering innovative, fit-for-purpose products and solutions tailored to customer needs.
* Develop winning market strategies to enhance Siemens Energy's competitive positioning.
* You will act independently, as team leader or team member in different projects
* Act as the customers extended arm within the organization in Finspong
* You will lead and/or actively participate in customer meetings to foster strong relationships and successful outcomes.
What You Bring
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering and/or relevant financial or legal education
* Minimum 3 years experience from sales and/or engineering of complex products preferably gas turbines with direct customer interaction
* Strong interest and drive in making business and meet customer needs.
* Well-developed communication and presentation skills
* Focused, organized, and receptive to other people opinions and views.
* Drive, energy, persistence, and capability to enthusiasm people around you
* High capability to communicate and express yourself verbally and in writing in English and preferably also in Swedish.
What 's in it for you?
* Belonging to a community that makes a difference every day; for our customers, ourselves, and our planet.
* Flexible ways of working to encourage a work-life balance.
* Global career opportunities.
* Individual development opportunities.
* Access to our online benefit portal.
* Comprehensive pension and insurance system.
* Inclusive culture where you are welcomed to be yourself.
* Wellness grant.
About the Team
We are a team of 11 members with different backgrounds and longtime successful experience of sales of Long Term Programs. We need now new team members to meet anticipated growth and pro-active succession planning.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
