Sales Manager Health & Nutrition - Engelhardt
AB Ny Kollega i Skåne / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-11
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Do you have experience in B2B sales within food ingredients, food supplements, nutrition, health products, or private label manufacturing? Do you also have the proven drive to successfully close deals with customers?nIf your answer is yes, then you should definitely read on below.
Join our growing Health & Nutrition business
At Engelhardt, we are looking for a commercially driven Sales Manager to help us expand our Health & Nutrition business unit. We assist consumer brand owners and food companies in developing products within food supplements, meal replacements, sports nutrition, plant-based nutrition, and functional foods. We support our customers all the way from concept and formulation to production, packaging, and launch.
Job description
As our Sales Manager, you will develop new customers and selected targeted accounts in Sweden and the Nordic region, while also supporting selected European growth opportunities. You will work closely with customers, suppliers, production and product development teams to create successful products and long-term partnerships. The role is based in Västra Frölunda, with a hybrid working setup.
Key responsibilities include
Identify and develop new business opportunities within health and nutrition.
Build a structured pipeline of potential customers and targeted accounts in Sweden, the Nordic region and selected European markets.
Work closely with product development, production, suppliers and customer teams.
Turn customer needs into commercial product development projects.
Represent the company in customer meetings, trade fairs and industry networks.
Support long-term partnerships with consumer brand owners and food companies.
You thrive in a client-facing environment, enjoying the process of building relationships and delivering tailored, end-to-end solutions that meet each customer's unique needs. This role requires strong short- and long-term planning skills, as you will manage your own schedule in alignment with a detailed market and activity plan. You will report directly to Business Line Management, and your success will be measured by the growth and long-term health of your accounts.
This position offers high flexibility; you can be based either out of our office in Västra Frölunda or work from a home office. You are expected to be in the field meeting customers approximately three to four days a week. The remaining days will be spent at the office focusing on prospecting, administration, and strategic planning.
Ultimately, you are a sales specialist dedicated to building long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.
What We Offer
We offer a varied and dynamic Sales Manager position in an environment that encourages both personal and professional growth, where your performance and results are highly rewarded. In this role, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with specialists across multiple fields to develop innovative solutions and significantly expand your national and international network.
Based at our office and production facility in Västra Frölunda, Engelhardt is a stable and successful company. We are proud to be part of Bang & Bonsomer, a leading international group.
Your compensation and benefits package will include:
A competitive fixed monthly salary and an annual bonus scheme.
A company car.
A high degree of autonomy, allowing you to manage and plan your own time and activities.
Experience required
We are looking for an ambitious professional with the right commercial mindset and personal qualities to gradually grow into the role of Sales Manager. You are someone who genuinely puts the customer first and thrives on developing long-term business relationships. Your background may be within food ingredients, food supplements, contract manufacturing, private label, distribution, sports nutrition, or a similar B2B environment. Above all, we place great emphasis on your commercial drive, curiosity, structured approach, and ability to build lasting trust.
Minimum 3-5 years of B2B sales experience in a relevant field.
Relevant post-secondary education.
Experience in new business development or targeted account development.
Ability to build trust with customers and manage longer sales processes.
Strong commercial drive and ability to work independently.
Good communication and presentation skills.
Fluent Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Good computer skills and ability to work in Office, CRM and digital sales tools.
Valid category B driving licence.
Willingness and flexibility to travel frequently for customer visits.
Meriting experienceExperience from food ingredients, food supplements, nutrition, health products or private label manufacturing.
Experience in project sales or solution-based selling.
Experience working with technical products or product development projects.
German or another European language.
Experience from international sales, export sales or distributor/agent collaboration.
You may already have an established network in Sweden, the Nordic region, or the DACH region, with relevant business contacts in the food, health, or nutrition sectors. Naturally, this will contribute to your success in the role of Sales Manager at Engelhardt.
Your personal qualities
To succeed as our Sales Manager, it is important that you are a person who is stimulated by visiting especially new customers and who has a lot of drive and is proactive. You enjoy negotiating and have the ability to help the customer get the best product/solution. It is important that you are a team player who sees the benefits for the entire company, while at the same time being able to work independently. Of course you share our core values.
We will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your profile for this position.
Your application
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Ny Kollega and you are welcome to contact recruitment specialist Johan Spjuth on 0733670660 if you have any questions. The last day to apply is August 10 but please apply in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are taking place on an ongoing basis. Note that we will not accept applications written in Swedish. Background check will be conducted on our final candidate.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Ny Kollega i Skåne
(org.nr 559224-1714)
Mellangatan 71 (visa karta
)
261 61 LANDSKRONA Jobbnummer
10000193