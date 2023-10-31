Sales Manager Electrification
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of Process Industries, a division within ABB's Process Automation business area that delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services to customers in Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Battery, Aluminum and Cement businesses. The business' added value is deep industry expertise coupled with the ability to integrate both electrical and automation systems, resulting in faster start-up times, increased plant productivity and reduced overall capex and opex spend for customers.
We are looking for several positions in the electrification area so locations can be possible from Umeå, Skellefteå, Luleå, Gällivare and Kiruna.
Your responsibilities
As Sales Manager focusing on electrification, you are responsible for applications and technical designs in electrification area to give the customer the best solution for the future.
You will work proactively within applications and technical areas as well with bid and proposals.
Together with colleagues responsible for customers you will build relationships both externally with customers and internally ABB and be part of business negotiations to win orders.
You will constantly work with end customer, suppliers and together with the whole ABB team, all in order to transform ABB skills to increased customer value and win orders.
Your background
To succeed in this role we believe you have several years of documented experience from working in the electrification area 145 KV- 0.4KV with industrial or utility customers.
If you have previous experience in working closely to customers specifically in the Process Industry it is meritorious as well as experience from relay protections and SCADA business.
To be successful in this role, it is important that you are driven, social and creative. Since we work with a broad network both internally and externally, it is crucial to build good working relationships and be able to collaborate.
We believe that you are committed, curious and that you can deliver results so that the business reaches its goals and visions. Your positive attitude and ability to see opportunities instead of obstacles is an important contribution to the business.
Proficiency in English is a requirement.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Martin Björnmalm, +46 730 74 12 79, will answer your questions about the position. Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Joakim Broström, +46 706 70 94 31. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
Welcome to apply latest by the 15th of January, 2024. Candidates will be reviewed and interviewed continuously.
Welcome to apply latest by the 15th of January, 2024. Candidates will be reviewed and interviewed continuously.

We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15
