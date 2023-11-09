Sales Manager Automation
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Join ABB and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy and a sustainable production.
You will be part of Process Industries, a division within ABB's Process Automation business area that delivers complete automation, electrification and instrumentation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services to customers in Pulp & Paper, Mining, Metals, Battery, Aluminum and Cement businesses.
Our digitalization solutions help improve plant and enterprise productivity, while reducing maintenance and energy costs. Deep domain knowledge enables us to truly understand and address the challenges and opportunities of Industrial Automation.
We are looking for a dedicated Sales Manager Automation to join our Sales team. This is a job that will include responsibility to drive sales activities to help increase our customers' productivity and reliability primarily in the mining, processing and smelting industry. The position will offer you great variation, a competent team, an exciting market and an international workplace along with opportunities and interesting challenges to enhance your career in different directions.
You will be serving our customers in the northern region of Sweden, with preferred location in Skellefteå, but with some flexibility.
Your responsibilities
Driving sales of ABB's leading automation portfolio to process industry customers with a focus on mining, processing and smelting.
Transform ABB skills and offering to customer value, win orders and increase customer satisfaction to create long term relationships.
Work proactively together with each customer and ABB team as a whole in order to secure the best solution for each customer and application today and tomorrow.
Manage ABB offerings for solutions and services towards process industry customers.
Identify and drive new business opportunities as well as lead targeted business campaigns.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues, customers and the business.
Your background
Your industrial background is based on experience from automation, drives or electrification.
Process industries are your home yard, preferably with experience from mining, processing industry or smelting.
You are a driven and curious person who takes pride in commitment and to deliver result.
You are good at working in teams and a relationship builder both internally and with the customer.
You have a positive attitude and ability to see opportunities and solve customer problems.
Since we work with a broad network both internally and externally, it is crucial to be able to build good working relationships and have great negotiation skills.
Proficiency in English is a requirement.
Previous experience in sales is meriting.
A Msc/BsC degree or relevant industrial trainings/degrees are meriting.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager Martin Björnmalm , +46 730 74 12 79 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Joakim Broström, +46 706 70 94 31. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
Welcome with your application latest by the 29th of November 2023.
Note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application. Apply today!
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
