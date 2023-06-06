Sales Manager, ABB Motion
2023-06-06
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB Motion we work close together with our customers to find new solutions for a better, more energy efficient, future. On this journey, we need to find new creative ways of doing business. By building relationships, inspire and finding new ways of collaborating you will push the boundaries and reach beyond current levels. Come join us on the journey!
As Sales Manager at ABB Motion in the mid region of Sweden, you will be responsible of leading the sales growth and profitability of our Motion portfolio. You will be a key player in creating and implementing the sales strategy, ensuring short-and long-term growth together with your team of 10 sales engineers. A coaching and collaborative mindset is essential to reach success in this position, both in terms of motivating and inspiring the sales team and by being a collaborative leader amongst your peers, as you will be a part of the Local Management Team.
We strongly believe in diversity and inclusion across all dimensions, and as a leader you play an important role in creating this work environment. You coach, lead and encourage others which makes your environment thrive and grow. With curiosity you constantly seek new opportunities to expand the business and find new solutions to creating a superior customer experience.
Your responsibilities
Develop and implement sales plans on strategic and operational level to secure short- and long-term growth and profitability
Coach, motivate and develop your sales team to grow the sales pipeline and maximize sales
Managing the sales process and constantly seek to develop and challenge existing ways of working
Build close customer relationships with new and existing customers
Secure structured and correct reporting, such as sales pipeline and forecasting
Your background
You possess strong personal drive and are persistent in working towards common targets
You use your communicational and leadership skills to motivate and lead people in a dynamic environment
With your strong track record of developing sales strategies and translating plans into business solutions you have a shown ability to successfully scaling and managing all aspects of the sales function
Previous experience in managerial positions is required for this position
Suitable (technical) university degree or equivalent experience working in the industry
As we are a global company, acting on the local market, you are fluent in Swedish and English
More about us
Recruiting Manager Åsa Granli +46 730 70 77 08, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +4672 20 56 554.
You are welcome to apply the latest by July 2. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
