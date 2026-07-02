Sales Manager
Telavox AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telavox AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
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Join Telavox as a Sales Manager
At Telavox, we're looking for an experienced Sales Manager to lead and grow our sales team in Sweden. We're a digital mobile operator with our own UCaaS platform — and we're looking for someone who can both drive their own deals and develop the people around them.
We are looking for a player-coach role. This means that you will be responsible for a personal revenue target while owning the performance and development of your team. You'll work with Swedish businesses of SME and mid-market sizes. We define this segment as businesses with 20–120 users, and you'll do it with a product you can genuinely believe in.
If you are passionate about leadership and also love closing deals, this is your seat
About the job
You'll lead a team of Sales Executives in Southern Sweden while staying active in your own pipeline. You'll work closely with Nordic sales leadership and collaborate across Customer Success, the AI team, and Marketing to drive growth in the Swedish market.
A typical day in this role involves:
Leading, coaching, and developing a team of Sales Executives across Sweden
Owning a personal new business and/or expansion pipeline alongside your team's performance
Driving the full sales cycle — from prospecting and discovery to close — for SME and mid-market accounts.
Building strong, long-term customer relationships and acting as an escalation point for strategic accounts
Reporting on pipeline, forecast, and team performance to Nordic sales leadership
Contributing to sales playbooks, onboarding, and team culture
Representing Telavox as an Ambassador in the Swedish market
About you
You've been in B2B sales long enough to know what good looks like — and you've started turning that into a coaching practice. You lead by example, set a high bar, and follow through.
We're looking for someone with:
Proven experience in B2B sales within telecom, UCaaS, SaaS, or tech
A track record of closing deals and managing a full sales cycle independently
Experience leading or mentoring a sales team, formally or informally
Familiarity with cloud communication, PBX, or unified communications — or a strong appetite to learn
Strong relationship-building skills and comfort engaging with both SME and mid-market customers
Fluency in Swedish and English
Background from telecom or cloud communications is highly merited. What defines you is a mix of commercial drive, genuine people investment, and the discipline to do both well at the same time.
Join us at Telavox 💚
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect.
Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication.
We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
Read more about our new HQ in Malmö 🏠!
How to apply!
At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone.
We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
Please note that this position will remain open for applications throughout the summer. The recruitment process may be delayed due to vacation times. 🏖️☀️
Learn more about what we do! ⬇️ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8002962-2083344". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telavox AB
(org.nr 556600-7786), https://career.telavox.com
Stora Varvsgatan 6A (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Telavox Jobbnummer
9990245