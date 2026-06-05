Sales Manager

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2026-06-05


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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.
Our client is a privately owned company operating in the construction business and an international B2B environment. The company is in a phase of commercial development and is looking for a Sales Manager who can take responsibility for identifying new business opportunities, building customer relationships, and developing sales in selected markets. The role is suitable for a person who enjoys working close to decision-makers, creating structure in sales processes, and turning business potential into concrete results.
Location:Stockholm County, Sweden
Who we are looking for:Sales Manager
Your responsibilities:- Identify and develop new business opportunities in selected markets- Expand the customer base by finding, contacting, and securing new clients- Develop new sales areas and contribute to increasing the company's market share- Build and maintain long-term relationships with business customers and partners- Prepare commercial proposals, offers, and sales presentations- Conduct negotiations with potential and existing customers- Follow up on leads, meetings, agreements, and ongoing business opportunities- Support the development of sales processes, customer pipelines, and market activities- Work closely with company management on commercial priorities and growth initiatives
Requirements:- Previous experience in sales, business development, account management, or partnership management in construction- Proven experience in developing markets, expanding market share, developing new business areas, and gaining new clients- Experience from B2B sales, wholesale, retail, trade, services, or another relevant commercial sector- Strong communication and negotiation skills- Good ability to build and maintain long-term business relationships- Professional proficiency in English- Good organisational skills and ability to plan and prioritise independently- Comfortable working in a dynamic environment with a high level of responsibility
Your profile:- Business-oriented and results-driven- Strong commercial mindset and ability to identify growth opportunities+ Confident in communication with companies, customers, and partners+ Structured, proactive, and able to move sales processes forward- Strong at building trust and maintaining professional relationships- Flexible and comfortable working in a growing company where priorities may change- Motivated by developing new business opportunities and contributing to company growth
What the employer offers:- Full-time employment- On-site role based in Stockholm- Direct cooperation with company management- Good opportunities for professional growth and development- Dynamic work environment in a growing company
Important: This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Olof Palmes Gata 11 (visa karta)
111 35  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet

Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet -
info@beredskapslyftet.se

Jobbnummer
9950457

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