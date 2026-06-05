Sales Manager
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers take their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while giving companies access to new talent.
Our client is a privately owned company operating in the construction business and an international B2B environment. The company is in a phase of commercial development and is looking for a Sales Manager who can take responsibility for identifying new business opportunities, building customer relationships, and developing sales in selected markets. The role is suitable for a person who enjoys working close to decision-makers, creating structure in sales processes, and turning business potential into concrete results.
Location:Stockholm County, Sweden
Who we are looking for:Sales Manager
Your responsibilities:- Identify and develop new business opportunities in selected markets- Expand the customer base by finding, contacting, and securing new clients- Develop new sales areas and contribute to increasing the company's market share- Build and maintain long-term relationships with business customers and partners- Prepare commercial proposals, offers, and sales presentations- Conduct negotiations with potential and existing customers- Follow up on leads, meetings, agreements, and ongoing business opportunities- Support the development of sales processes, customer pipelines, and market activities- Work closely with company management on commercial priorities and growth initiatives
Requirements:- Previous experience in sales, business development, account management, or partnership management in construction- Proven experience in developing markets, expanding market share, developing new business areas, and gaining new clients- Experience from B2B sales, wholesale, retail, trade, services, or another relevant commercial sector- Strong communication and negotiation skills- Good ability to build and maintain long-term business relationships- Professional proficiency in English- Good organisational skills and ability to plan and prioritise independently- Comfortable working in a dynamic environment with a high level of responsibility
Your profile:- Business-oriented and results-driven- Strong commercial mindset and ability to identify growth opportunities+ Confident in communication with companies, customers, and partners+ Structured, proactive, and able to move sales processes forward- Strong at building trust and maintaining professional relationships- Flexible and comfortable working in a growing company where priorities may change- Motivated by developing new business opportunities and contributing to company growth
What the employer offers:- Full-time employment- On-site role based in Stockholm- Direct cooperation with company management- Good opportunities for professional growth and development- Dynamic work environment in a growing company
Important: This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Olof Palmes Gata 11 (visa karta
)
111 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet - info@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
9950457