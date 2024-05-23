Sales Manager
2024-05-23
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemistry for water intensive industries. For more than 100 years, our chemistry has advanced human progress and quality of life. We call it chemistry with a purpose, better every day. At Kemira, we foster a collaborative and inclusive work culture that empowers our employees to thrive and make a difference. Learn more about Kemira at www.kemira.com/careers.
We are now looking for Sales manager to our SOP(potassium sulphate), Calsium chloride and Hydrochloric acid business which is part of Industry & Water Nordic area. SOP Sales manager will have also key account and/or new product related responsibilities in Nordic area.
SOP business is serving few industrial customers, generating raw materials to coagulant production and is important part of Helsingborg plant operations. Sales manager need to co-operate with external customers as well as many internal stakeholders. Sales manager have no direct reports.
Sales manager is preferably located in Sweden and in the Helsingborg area.
What we offer:
• A job that offers a broad range of tasks and opportunities to put a lot of effort into your work
• Best-in-class colleagues, expertise and collaboration tools that let you perform at your best
• Position that offers good outlook to business and good possibilities for netwotking
What you need:
• Experience of working in Sales and/or in marketing area
• Good sales and negotiation skills
• Suitable technical or commercial education
• Fluency in Swedish and in English
• Knowledge of SOP/fertilizer and/or Hydrochloric acid business is a benefit
Find the right mix of experiences and opportunities at Kemira
If you are interested to take on this challenge, please contact Vesa Kettunen (Commercial director I&W Nordic) vesa.kettunen@kemira.com
or by phone +358 50 3087803
Please apply with CV, cover letter and salary expectation no later than 7th June 2024 at kemira.com/careers.
Information
Union information is provided by Ledarna/Patrik Eriksson 042-17 16 60, Akademikerna/Christoffer Ödman 042 17 11 86, Unionen/Ingvar Günther 042-17 16 97 and IF Metall/Kenth Hultin, 042-17 11 11.
Kemira applies background check before employment.
As Kemira has zero tolerance regarding drug influence during working hours, alcohol and drug testing before employment is mandatory and there are also random tests during employment
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. Our customers include industrial and municipal water treatment operators, and pulp & paper industry among others. We provide the best-suited products and services to improve our customers' product quality, process, and resource efficiency. Our focus is on water treatment, renewable solutions, and digital services. In 2023, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 3.4 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit our web site www.kemira.com/careers
