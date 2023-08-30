Sales Manager
2023-08-30
People Cloud is a fast-growing ICT company that provides outsourced ict experts with its own digital service platform. We are looking for a motivated and skilled sales manager to strengthen our sales team in the Nordic and European markets. We are looking for a person with strong relationships and understanding with the decision-makers of large companies that use a lot of outsourced ICT resources, as well as evidence of successful sales work.
Duties and areas of responsibility:
Build and maintain long-term relationships with large companies operating in the Nordics and Europe that use a lot of outsourced ICT resources.
Identify and reach new potential customers and do convincing sales work with them.
Follow market trends and the competitive situation, and make a valuable contribution to the company's sales strategy also through your experience.
We expect from you:
Strong experience and proven evidence of successful sales work in the ICT sector, preferably in the brokerage of experts, especially in the Nordic and/or European markets.
Good references from previous sales achievements.
Strong relationships with large companies and decision-makers who use a lot of outsourced ICT resources.
Deep understanding of ICT solutions and services.
Excellent negotiation and communication skills and the ability to create trust with customers.
Ability to work independently and achieve set sales goals.
Excellent oral and written English language skills. Knowledge of other Nordic languages is considered an advantage.
We offer you:
Competitive salary and an encouraging commission model.
The opportunity to work in a leading IT company with an established position in the market.
A professional and inspiring work environment where you can develop your skills and grow together with us.
Flexible working hours and the possibility of remote work.
Application
Recruitment in collaboration with Talent&Partner. Apply directly to work@talentpartner.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-13
E-post: work@talentpartner.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556881-1763)
114 34 STOCKHOLM
8070382