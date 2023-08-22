Sales Manager
2023-08-22
Sales Manager
A Snapshot of Your Day
In this position you will drive and manage long term service program opportunities related to new unsold and existing gas turbine installations around the world from initiation until closing of contracts in close co-operation with people across Siemens Energy's worldwide organization.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Promote and market Long Term Programs towards potential customers and Siemens Energy worldwide sales organization.
* Prepare cost estimates and calculations
* Prepare and develop proposals, quotations, and contracts at different stages during sales process
* Act independent or as team leader or team member depending on situation
* Update and maintain data about your projects in internal systems
* Clarifying concept and customer requirements
* Ensure and drive internal approval process.
* Act as the customers extended arm within the organization in Finspong
* Lead and/or participate in customer meetings
What You Bring
* Bachelor's or Master's in engineering and/or relevant financial or legal education
* Some years of experience from sales and/or engineering of complex products preferably gas turbines and with direct customer interaction
* Strong interest in making business and understanding of customer needs
* Well-developed communication and presentation skills
* Focused, organized, and receptive to other people opinions and views
* Drive, energy, persistence, and capability to enthusiasm people around you
* High capability to communicate and express yourself verbally and in writing in English and preferably also in Swedish
* Capability to communicate professionally in German, Spanish or French will be advantageous
About the Team
We are a team of 11 members with different backgrounds and longtime successful experience of sales of Long Term Programs. We need new a team member to meet anticipated growth, innovation and pro-active succession planning.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our difference... Ersättning
