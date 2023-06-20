Sales Manager
Sales Manager
We are recruiting two (2) Sales Managers to join our sales team based in Finspång, Sweden, responsible for delivering order entry for our Gas Turbine Service business. The team works towards the installed base in Middle East, Africa, Latin America and North America.
This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual to experience a challenging but rewarding role in a collaborative and dynamic environment. We are looking for someone who possesses a 'can-do' attitude, is motivated to win. You need to be prepared for frequent travelling to the region for meetings with regional representatives and customers. Relationship building and cooperation capabilities are important for the role. Furthermore, customer focus is central, and you are expected to be able to understand the customers operation and be able to convert this knowledge to suitable service offerings.
How You'll Make an Impact
You will be responsible for Quoting, negotiating, forecasting, and closing services orders together with our regional colleagues. We expect you to maintain and develop the relationship with the regional entities and the customer organisation. Other important tasks are to manage the commercial risks and coordinate any technical issues as well as to handle the operative/strategic maintenance outage planning for your engines. And lastly, we off-cause expect you will be active and contribute to the continuous development of the department's processes, tools and products.
What You Bring
To be successful in this role you need to have customer focus, a business mind-set, good product knowledge and the ability to communicate the value proposition in our service offerings. Furthermore, you are a negotiator and a relationship builder with good communication skills. We expect that you have an education to degree level or relevant working experience and experience in customer facing roles are an advantage. System knowledge in SAP and SalesForce.com is of value.
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
