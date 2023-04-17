Sales Manager
Miracle International AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Miracle International AB i Stockholm
Responsibilities:
1. Developing new customers and managing the regular customers.
2. Achieve the target of sales/marketing/service in nordic market.
3. Identify market potential in Nordic and align product portfolio with SAJ HQ in China.
4. Pre-sales support and technical/commercial alignment with clients (Distributors/EPCs/System Integrators, Investors, Technical advisors).
5. Providing periodic salesforecasts, reports, and market research as required.
6. Frequent benchmarking of SAJ products against the competition.
7. Building brand, promoting SAJ products to market/customers, convincing them to buy SAJ products.
8. Attend national and international fairs and congresses as a representative of SAJ.
Qualifications:
1. Teamwork player.
2. At least 5 years of work experience in sales, business development or project development in the solarindustry.
3. Bachelor degree in international trade, electrical engineering, electrical & electronical engineering, or a comparable higher education qualification.
4. Thorough understanding of solar business and wide contact with active players in the market.
5. Excellent communication skills in Swedish, English. Chinese languageskills are a plus.
6. With Independent team management capability, organizing ability, andhandling stress ability.
7. With a strong sense of purpose,responsibility, passion, motivated.
8. Excellent interpersonal and communication skill. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-17
E-post: hrservice@miracleab.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Miracle International AB
(org.nr 559163-0115) Kontakt
Dora Guo hrservice@miracleab.com Jobbnummer
7668823