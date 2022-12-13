Sales Manager
Minnovation is now looking for a Sales Manager for our business partner.
Worklocation: Sweden
Responsibilities:
• Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing the sales team
• Design and implement a strategic business plan that expands company's customer base and ensure it's strong presence
• Own recruiting, objectives setting, coaching and performance monitoring of sales representatives
• Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needs
• Present sales, revenue and expenses reports and realistic forecasts to the management team
• Identify emerging markets and market shifts while being fully aware of new products(mobile cranes) and competition status
Qualifications:
• BS/MS degree in business administration or a related field
• Successful previous experience as a sales representative or sales manager for mobile cranes, consistently meeting or exceeding targets
• Committed to continuous education through workshops, seminars and conferences
• Demonstrated ability to communicate, present and influence credibly and effectively at all levels of the organization
• Proven ability to drive the sales process from plan to close
• Strong business sense and industry expertise
• Excellent mentoring, coaching and people management skills Så ansöker du
