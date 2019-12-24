Sales Manager - Northvolt AB - Byggjobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm2019-12-24Northvolt is building the largest lithium-ion battery factory in Europe. This is key for future innovation and will support and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production and consumption.We are staffing our international project office in Stockholm and preparing upcoming recruitments for the establishment of the R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås and the main factory, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå. We aim to build the next generation battery factory with cutting edge technology and a structural cost advantage that will produce the world's greenest battery with minimum carbon footprint and a sustainable lifecycle. Those of us already on board share a bold streak and a passion for our mission of enabling the future of energy. We are prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real.We are a team dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Join us today! Education/ExperienceMSc6 years experience from project oriented sales and/or project management in medium and high voltage power systemsSuccessful history of working with both technical teams as well as senior management and purchasingExperience and gut feel for risk and risk mitigationKnowledge of battery industry and battery solutions is desirableStartup and growth company experience is a major advantageSpecific Skills/AbilitiesExcellent English written and oral communication skills in both technical and business environmentsAbility to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyAbility to work in a high profile and often high pressure multi-cultural environmentThrive working within tight deadlines and excellent at time managementHave plenty of grit, a can-do attitude, an entrepreneurial spirit, a great eye for quality, a sense of humor and a curious mindIs friendly, passionate & purpose drive Would you like to play a major role in the transition to a sustainable future?The transformation along the grid value chain, from generation to home solutions driven by electrification and renewable integration requires new solutions to handle higher intermittency, localized production and higher peak demands.Northvolt is adding a Technical Sales & Project Manager to our passionate team to focus on our grid storage offerings with battery products & solutions targeting the medium and high voltage grid markets including utility, OEM and industrial market segments.As a Technical Sales & Project Manager you are responsible for all short and long-term market activities of a product portfolio, including project offerings, managing complex technical sales, as well as qualification and implementation together with our key customers.We believe that you have a genuine technical interest as well as business talent and extensive customer experience. You have an ability to navigate between commercial and technical domains and do so with confidence. As a person you are curious, structured, love to execute plans and meet ambitious targets. Societal skills and a drive to create new business and develop existing business relationships are key success factors.You will be part of the business development team and work very close with both our R&D- and Operations-departments in order to deliver superior solutions to our customers. Your will report to our Director of Business Development - Grid.You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden and will on a weekly basis travel to your customers, mainly in Europe.2019-12-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-23Northvolt ABGamla Brogatan 2611120 STOCKHOLM5019245