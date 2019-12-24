Sales Manager - Northvolt AB - Byggjobb i Stockholm
Sales Manager
Northvolt AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm
2019-12-24
Northvolt is building the largest lithium-ion battery factory in Europe. This is key for future innovation and will support and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production and consumption.
We are staffing our international project office in Stockholm and preparing upcoming recruitments for the establishment of the R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås and the main factory, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå. We aim to build the next generation battery factory with cutting edge technology and a structural cost advantage that will produce the world's greenest battery with minimum carbon footprint and a sustainable lifecycle. Those of us already on board share a bold streak and a passion for our mission of enabling the future of energy. We are prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real.
We are a team dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Join us today! Education/Experience
MSc
6 years experience from project oriented sales and/or project management in medium and high voltage power systems
Successful history of working with both technical teams as well as senior management and purchasing
Experience and gut feel for risk and risk mitigation
Knowledge of battery industry and battery solutions is desirable
Startup and growth company experience is a major advantage
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral communication skills in both technical and business environments
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressure multi-cultural environment
Thrive working within tight deadlines and excellent at time management
Have plenty of grit, a can-do attitude, an entrepreneurial spirit, a great eye for quality, a sense of humor and a curious mind
Is friendly, passionate & purpose drive Would you like to play a major role in the transition to a sustainable future?
The transformation along the grid value chain, from generation to home solutions driven by electrification and renewable integration requires new solutions to handle higher intermittency, localized production and higher peak demands.
Northvolt is adding a Technical Sales & Project Manager to our passionate team to focus on our grid storage offerings with battery products & solutions targeting the medium and high voltage grid markets including utility, OEM and industrial market segments.
As a Technical Sales & Project Manager you are responsible for all short and long-term market activities of a product portfolio, including project offerings, managing complex technical sales, as well as qualification and implementation together with our key customers.
We believe that you have a genuine technical interest as well as business talent and extensive customer experience. You have an ability to navigate between commercial and technical domains and do so with confidence. As a person you are curious, structured, love to execute plans and meet ambitious targets. Societal skills and a drive to create new business and develop existing business relationships are key success factors.
You will be part of the business development team and work very close with both our R&D- and Operations-departments in order to deliver superior solutions to our customers. Your will report to our Director of Business Development - Grid.
You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden and will on a weekly basis travel to your customers, mainly in Europe.
2019-12-24
Northvolt AB
Gamla Brogatan 26
11120 STOCKHOLM
5019245
