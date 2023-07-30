Sales Manager - Retail & Food Services AB
2023-07-30
- This role is with Stena Line's subsidiary company; Retail & Food Services AB -
We are searching for a sales superstar to join our vibrant team in Malmö as a Sales Manager! We always go the extra mile for our customers and are looking for a like-minded person with a commercial and curious mind to accelerate success for our existing customers as well as to build relationships with future ones.
What will you do?
As our Sales Manager, you will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities in the travel retail segment. You will also work with our existing B2B customers in Travel Retail such as Ferry, Airport, and Wholesale customers. Your main focus will be to grow our business even more and develop valuable partnerships with our existing and future customers.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Manage the growth of new customers
- Strategic work to identify new business opportunities
- Responsible for identifying, qualifying, and contacting potential prospects
- Manage and develop excellent customer relationships with existing accounts and achieve business growth
- Be the key contact for your customers, support them, and grow our joint business together
- Develop and implement strategic business plans for your Key Accounts to grow partnerships and improve revenue
- Work closely with our customers to develop their assortment in their Travel Retail shops and F&B outlets
- Work closely with our Product Managers to develop our customer's product assortment
- Use the knowledge of our assortment, trends, competition, and our customer's situations to develop the business.
- Responsible for coordinating brand training for our customers
- Provide forecast to management
What you will experience
An exciting and varied position in a dynamic and inspiring environment with competent and dedicated colleagues. To a large extent, you will have the opportunity to help shape the function and everyday life of a developing company. Every week we share a common breakfast together, we enjoy regularly ''AWs'', and you will not be disappointed if you have a sweet tooth as we have plenty of candy around the office! Please note that the role requires some traveling to our customers in Europe.
As an employee, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of discounts on our assortment, travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, and much more!
Who are you?
To be successful in this role we believe you have an exceptional track record in new business sales and a history of great results. You need to be goal driven, confident, and ambitious. We are moving dynamically, and this is an exciting role for growth and impact. We also believe you have a strategic mindset and good analytical skills, having both your short- and long-term goals in mind.
Qualifications:
- Extensive experience in a B2B Sales
- Experience in International Sales
- Excellent communication- and negotiation skills
- Ability to network multiple levels within an organization
- Ability to identify and influence key decision markers
- Advanced knowledge of the MS Office Suite and especially Excel
- Fluent in Swedish and English, spoken and written is essential; additional language skills are an advantage
• Experience in Travel Retail is a plus!
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Malmö within Retail & Food Services AB. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than August 20th, 2023. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application! Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, whom you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact, Lennart Svensson, Customer Service Team Leader at lennart.svensson@retailfoodservices.com
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About us
Retail & Food Services AB is a leading distributor and wholesaler of Travel Retail products (Perfume & Cosmetics, Beverage, Confectionery, Fashion, Toys, Electronics, and Food) in Northern Europe to Ferry companies, Airports and Wholesalers. In addition, we are also the agent for several international brands in the Swedish domestic market. We trade with most of the largest Travel Retail brands in the world and provide our customers with services such as warehouse & logistic solutions, revenue management, marketing material, merchandising & development of shop concepts.
We are owned by Stena AB, and are an affiliated company to Stena Line, one of the largest ferry operators in the world. Our mission is simple: delivering high-quality travel retail products and operating shops onboard ferries, at airports, and at ports. For more than 40 years we have been doing just that, and we continuously strive to take travel retail to a higher level.
