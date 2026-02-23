Sales Manager - Public & Commercial Transport
2026-02-23
Role Overview
As Sales Manager - Public & Commercial Transport, you will lead strategic B2B sales of Candela's flagship vessels (e.g., Candela P-12) to private operators and mixed-use transport providers. This role is ideal for a commercially driven professional who thrives in competitive markets and can articulate ROI, operational efficiency, and sustainability benefits.
You'll manage complex, high-value deals with multiple stakeholders, guiding customers from early feasibility discussions through procurement and contract closure. Your focus: building partnerships that accelerate adoption of electric waterborne transport in commercial and public networks.
Key Responsibilities
Drive end-to-end B2B sales for Candela's vessels with ferry operators, private fleets, and public transport authorities.
Develop account strategies that maximize market penetration and revenue growth.
Lead negotiations emphasizing total cost of ownership (TCO), operational savings, and passenger experience.
Navigate procurement processes and commercial agreements with agility.
Build strong relationships with decision-makers in competitive transport markets.
Represent Candela at industry events and forums to strengthen brand presence.
Required Experience
Proven success in high-capex B2B sales with long cycles and multiple stakeholders.
Strong commercial acumen-comfortable with pricing models, ROI, and financing.
Experience selling to private operators or regulated industries.
Excellent consultative selling and negotiation skills.
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
M.Sc. or B.Sc in Business administration or equivalent (mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, electrical engineering, etc..)
8+ years of experience in sales or a similar role
Nice to Have
Background in maritime, transport, or industrial equipment.
Experience with sustainability-driven projects or green transition initiatives.
International sales exposure in competitive markets.
Success Metrics (12-24 Months)
Closed multiple deals with commercial operators and public transport authorities.
Expanded Candela's footprint in competitive ferry and transport markets.
Built a predictable pipeline and contributed to Candela's commercial playbook.
Why people love working at Candela?
At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events.
We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination.
Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
