Sales Manager - Information Displays (Sweden)
2025-04-27
Sales Manager for Information Displays Sweden
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
About the Role:
We are seeking a top-performing B2B Sales Manager to manage and develop major accounts in Sweden for LG Electronics' Information Displays business. This role is based in Stockholm and will report directly to the Nordic Sales Head.
Responsibilities:
• Implement the global LG Information Displays strategy within the Swedish market, focusing on major accounts.
• Own and lead the forecasting and planning process for assigned accounts.
• Analyze and understand the strategies of key distributors and competitors in the market.
• Manage all aspects of sales, including product mix, profit responsibility, range planning, and marketing campaigns.
• Handle administrative tasks such as internal reporting and sales program management.
• Drive the delivery of LG's Profitable Growth Program within the B2B Business Domain.
Background and Experience:
• A university degree or equivalent is preferred.
• Minimum of 3 years of sales management experience at a senior level.
• Fluency in Swedish and English (business level).
• Experience working with a multinational or global company, preferably in the consumer electronics sector.
Personality & Competencies:
• Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, particularly Excel and PowerPoint.
• Familiarity with forecasting and sales planning support systems.
• Knowledge of PSI management, including analysis of account purchasing, sales, and inventory.
• Understanding of laws and regulations related to sales, including pricing and campaigning.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to build networks and motivate others.
• Creative thinker within a structured framework.
• Strong planning skills with the ability to prioritize effectively.
• Adaptable and open to change, embracing new ideas.
• Appreciates cultural differences and adapts easily.
• Self-driven with the ability to take initiative.
• Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
• A positive team player with a collaborative spirit.
Travel Requirements:
• Regular Travel: The Sales Manager will be required to travel regularly for face-to-face meetings with customers in Sweden. This travel will occur on a monthly basis, depending on the specific needs of the accounts.
• Occasional Global Travel: There may be opportunities for occasional travel to attend trade fairs and visit the headquarters, which is expected to happen 1-2 times per year.
This travel is essential for building and maintaining strong relationships with key accounts and ensuring the successful implementation of LG's strategies in the Swedish market.
Other Requirements:
