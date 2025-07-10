Sales Incentive Control Analyst To Samsung!
2025-07-10
We are currently looking for a Sales Incentive Control Analyst to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible, until further notice.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
Join our team:
The Sales Incentive Control team is a part of Business Control department, supporting the group 's mission to optimize sales, find cost efficiency and improve profit.
Our mission is to ensure that all contracted commercial terms and non-contracted sales deals/campaigns are validated accurately and timely based on customer performance.
We work closely with internal Sales & business divisions, as well as external customers, providing clear guidance on processes and maintaining control over pending issues and KPIs
Our team also drives various improvement projects focused on digitalization and visualization to adapt our processes to the dynamic and fast-moving business.
What will be your key deliverables?
As a Sales Incentive Control Analyst, you will be responsible for managing your assigned customers, ensuring accurate and efficient sales deduction validation, and overseeing the validation and settlement process. You will develop strong customer relationships while acting as a cost-controlling "gatekeeper."
You are the key point of contact for various stakeholders, providing advices for actual solutions.
The key responsibilities include the following:
• Ensure accurate and efficient sales deduction validation for your customers, act as a cost controlling "gate keeper".
• Good communication with your customers regarding validation result as well as reconcilation process
• Support sales organization with relevant Contract T&C and Deal creation policy guidance, and provide suggestion on actual solutions.
• Support with relevant Audit Risk controlling.
• Data analysis and ad-hoc report
• Support various improvement projects
What do we need for this role?
• We are looking for someone who is analytical, accurate, structured, business-oriented, and possesses excellent communication skills.
• Proficiency in Excel and a strong interest in systems and datasets are essential for success in this role.
• Ideally, you have a bachelor 's degree in Economics, Finance, Business Administration, or Accounting, along with relevant work experience.
• As a person, you have high sense of responsibility; you are open minded and flexible; you are good at working with people, at the same time also feel comfortable to work independently; You are solution oriented, and seeing challenges as opportunities for growth.
• You thrive in fast-paced environments without compromising accuracy or quality.
Additional Beneficial Experiences:
• SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems)
• familiar with data handling
• Excellent English required, and good knowledge in Swedish is a plus
• Experience in an international or multicultural environment.
Sounds interesting?
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
