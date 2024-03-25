Sales Executive Transport & Logistics to Enigio, Gothenburg
2024-03-25
Enigio is a global technology provider of trace:original - a standardised solution for digital original documents that enable paperless trade. Our solution ensures consistency, integrity, traceability, and possession of digital information, making data available only to those who should have access to it while protecting it from manipulation. This means that you can maintain a completely digital process for original documents with all the security, efficiency and convenience of digital documents. Enigio has offices in Sweden, UK and the Middle East. We work with some of the largest global software and platform providers for Trade Finance and Transport & Logistics.
About the Role:
We are now seeking a motivated Sales Executive in Gothenburg! This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a scale-up company with ambitious growth plans in the trade finance and transport & logistics sector. The ideal candidate will be a seasoned sales professional with approximately 3-5 years of experience in a similar role within the industry. We are looking for someone with the right personality and attitude to drive sales, forge strong relationships with clients, and navigate the complexities of digital solutions in global trade.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and execute sales strategies to meet revenue targets in the transport and logistics sector.
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships.
Understand customer needs and requirements to promote suitable Enigio solutions.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure client success and satisfaction.
Stay abreast of industry trends, market conditions, and competitive activities.
Requirements:
3-5 years of sales experience in the transport and logistics industry.
Proven track record of achieving sales targets.
Strong understanding of digital transformation and its impact on global trade.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
The ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
Why join Enigio?
Be part of a pioneering company transforming global trade through digital solutions.
Work in an environment that values innovation, integrity, and collaboration.
Contribute to a sustainable future by reducing the carbon footprint associated with paper-based trade processes.
Competitive compensation package and opportunities for professional growth.
In this recruitment Enigio cooperate with Jerrie, and we welcome your application with CV and cover letter at jerrie.se If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Cecilia Jarlsmark +46 72 305 33 43 or cecilia.jarlsmark@jerrie.se
Join us in revolutionizing global trade with digital solutions!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-16
