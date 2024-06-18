Sales Executive to Web Manuals
2024-06-18
Welcome to Web Manuals! We are a dynamic and rapidly growing company, committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and fostering a collaborative and empowering work environment.
We are now seeking a motivated and results-driven Sales Executive to join our team in Malmö! The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology and a proven track record in SaaS sales. As a Sales Executive, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth by acquiring new customers, nurturing existing relationships, and promoting our suite of software solutions.
Key responsibilities:
Identify and target potential customers through research, networking, and outreach.
Conduct product demonstrations and presentations to prospective clients.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients to ensure long-term satisfaction and retention.
Collaborate with the marketing team to create and execute effective sales strategies and campaigns.
Meet and exceed sales targets and KPIs on a regular basis.
Provide timely and accurate sales forecasts and reports to management.
Stay updated on industry trends, competitor activities, and market conditions.
Participate in industry events, conferences, and trade shows to represent the company and generate leads.
Qualifications:
A university degree within relevant field
Experience from SaaS sales or a similar role
Proven track record of achieving and exceeding sales targets
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills in English
Strong understanding of SaaS products and the ability to quickly learn new technologies
Self-motivated with a results-oriented mindset and a strong sense of accountability
Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment
Proficient in CRM software and sales tools '
Additional information:
Start date: August
Work extent: Full-time
Location: Malmö
Ladies and gentlemen, please send us your application - we are ready for take-off! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-02
E-post: lia.ehnberg@webmanuals.aero Omfattning
