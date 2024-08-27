Sales Executive & Partner Manager till Fiftytwo, Stockholm
2024-08-27
Are you a talented and driven sales professional seeking a new challenge? Fiftytwo A/S, a forward-thinking software company, is looking for a Sales Executive Partner Manager to fuel our growth through direct sales in Sweden and partnerships across the Nordics. At Fiftytwo, we foster a culture of innovation, customer satisfaction, and collaboration, offering a dynamic and supportive environment that promotes continuous learning and career advancement. If this sounds like something for you, don't hesitate to apply!
The Role
As a Sales Executive Partner Manager for Sweden and the Nordics at Fiftytwo A/S, you will be pivotal in driving our growth through a combination of direct sales and strategic partnerships management. In this role, you will focus on prospecting and engaging with enterprise and mid-size customers in Sweden to boost sales and revenue. Additionally, you will develop and nurture key partnerships with stakeholders, including lead generators and resellers, to expand market reach and facilitate the reselling of the Fiftytwo ViKING POS solution. Your responsibilities will also include creating and managing lead channels to support our partner sales efforts throughout the Nordic region. Moreover, the role requires building and maintaining strong relationships, negotiating deals, and staying informed about industry trends and competitor activities. Overall, the Sales Executive Partner Manager role is a dynamic and challenging opportunity that requires a self-motivated and driven individual.
Your responsibility includes, among other:
Identify and connect with local prospects in Sweden (65%) and build mutually beneficial relationships.
Develop and implement partnership strategies (35%) to enhance revenue growth and market presence in the Nordic region, serving as the main commercial contact for partners.
Work closely with internal teams to ensure that partnership goals align with the company's overall business objectives.
Track and evaluate the performance of partnerships, offering insights and recommendations for improvement.
Keep up-to-date with industry trends and competitor activities to uncover new partnership opportunities and maintain a competitive advantage.
Is this you?
The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in strategic direct enterprise sales and partner management, with a preference for experience in the retail technology sector. They should demonstrate expertise in engaging with enterprise-level clients and C-level executives, as well as with other stakeholders. Essential skills include advanced networking and negotiation capabilities, with a proven ability to build and sustain relationships and secure favourable outcomes in complex deals. Exceptional communication and presentation skills are required, along with fluency in Swedish and proficiency in English and proficiency in another Nordic language (Danish, Norwegian). A results-oriented approach with a consistent record of meeting or surpassing targets is crucial. The role demands the ability to work independently and collaboratively, a willingness to travel within the Nordic region, and driving license.. A higher education degree is advantageous, and experience with POS systems is a valuable asset.
We also value personal qualities in this recruitment process. We are looking for candidates who are structured and highly organized, with strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively as part of a team. Self-motivation and a proactive attitude are essential, as well as the capacity to adapt and thrive in a dynamic environment together with a lot of patience.
Do you want to know more?
In this process Fiftytwo collaborates with Level Recruitment. To apply, please "Sök jobbet". If you have any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Stina Koskijev at 08-120 50 421 or stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se, please notice that no applications will be accepted on email.
, please notice that no applications will be accepted on email.
Please apply with your CV in English and highlight your experiences (clear information what kind of company you have experience from), competences and personal characteristics.
The selection process is ongoing.
Fiftytwo A/S
Christian Smith christian.smith@levelrecruitment.se
