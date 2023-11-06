Sales Executive B2B
Venair (www.venair.com) is a partner company for fluid transfer solutions that help leading companies in the industrial, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and biotech sectors, among others.
Venair currently has more than 31 offices in Europe, Africa, Asia and America and has 5 production plants in Spain, Romania and Vietnam.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqkcBVUcYNs
Now, due to our fast international expansion, we are seeking a Sales Executive B2B for the Sales branch in Stockholm, Sweden.
The main tasks and responsibilities for this role are listed below:
• Understand each customer's needs to provide real, effective sales solutions
• Open new customer accounts within the assigned areas
• Keep existing customer accounts
• Develop and maintain long-term customer relationships
• Visit customers, and prospects, cold call and make the appropriate business trips around the assigned areas
• Carry out follow-up for contacts, quotations...
• Be in charge of sales quotes and their follow up
• Fill in the CRM (Salesforce) with all your commercial efforts
• Represent the company in exhibitions and trade fairs (as a visitor or exhibitor)
• Report to the Sales Coordinator
• Other sales tasks
The essential requirements for this position are listed below:
• Bachelor's degree (business administration, economy, engineering...)
• Stockholm area residents preferably
• Fluent in Swedish and English
• B2B Sales Experience 1-2 years mandatory
• Ability to identify, qualify and close sales accounts
• Excellent communication, problem-solving, and presentation skills
• Availability to travel continuously, more than 50% of the time
The benefits we offer are:
• An attractive compensation package
• A comprehensive training
• International environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
E-post: ncentelles@venair.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Venair AB
(org.nr 559067-6317)
Malmskillnadsgatan 32
)
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
HR Specialist
Nuria Centelles
ncentelles@venair.com
+34626756793
8241470