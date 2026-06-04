Sales Executive
Minnovation International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
🌟About the Role
We are looking for a driven and commercially sharp Sales Executive for one of clients to own the full customer journey from first contact to vehicle handover, while championing the future of sustainable mobility. You will be a trusted advisor, a brand ambassador, and a consistent top performer in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the automotive industry.
🎯What You'll Do:
▸ Drive revenue by managing the end-to-end sales process for our EV portfolio, from prospecting through to closing.
▸ Deliver expert consultations that help customers navigate model options, charging solutions, and finance packages with confidence.
▸ Conduct impactful showroom presentations and test drive experiences that convert interest into commitment.
▸ Build a pipeline of qualified leads through proactive outreach, referrals, and follow-up on inbound enquiries.
▸ Prepare accurate quotations, proposals, and sales documentation in line with dealership and regulatory standards.
▸ Collaborate with finance and insurance partners to deliver seamless, end-to-end purchasing solutions.
💼 What You'll Bring:
▸ Proven track record in sales, automotive, EV retail, or a consultative sales environment preferred.
▸ Natural ability to build rapport, understand customer needs, and guide decisions with integrity.
▸ Strong negotiation and closing skills with a consistent, results-driven approach.
▸ Excellent communication skills across in-person, phone, and digital channels.
▸ Genuine interest in electric vehicles, clean technology and the future of mobility.
▸ Highly organized, self-motivated and able to manage multiple opportunities simultaneously.
In case you have any question, please feel free to reach out to neha@minnovation.se
or shivangi@minnovation.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7851273-2036263". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.teamtailor.com
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948070