Sales Executive
Meet a Group international AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
As a leading health tech company in the corporate health industry, we seek to expand our Sales team. We offer challenging projects, diversity throughout and plenty of development opportunities in a dynamic environment where change is an everyday occurrence. This unique opportunity is designed for highly talented and ambitious individuals with the drive and innovative ambition to pursue a fast sales career within a growing tech company.
Our vision is to transform the corporate health industry by offering early detection of health risks and proactive follow-up. With a proven track record of assisting over 50,000 employees globally and serving 400 corporate customers, we are expanding our team and searching for motivated individuals who possess a strong sales focus. If you are driven, passionate, and eager to make a difference, we invite you to join our sales team on this exciting journey.
ABOUT THE ROLE AS SALES EXECUTIVE
Our Sales Executives are key players in driving the OneLab's growth and safe to say, this team is amazing! We work hard together and share the passion for success, and make sure to celebrate our wins!
You will have significant business responsibility, from prospecting and initiating contact to conducting needs analysis, negotiation, and contract signing. Your role involves maintaining an overarching understanding to professionally drive the dialogue with the potential customer forward.
You will be in charge of scheduling meetings with decision-makers such as HR, CEO, and CFO, you'll offer solutions to companies looking to prioritize employee well-being.
To support your success in closing deals, you will collaborate with experts within the company, including your team and our nurses who can provide clinical expertise. We also provide comprehensive training to ensure your success! In addition to learning everything about OneLab and our culture, you will become highly proficient in our product and the entire sales process.
As a Sales Executive, you will report directly to the Head of Sales, contributing to the growth and success of our team and the company at large. Join us in this dynamic role where your business skills and relationship-building skills will make a significant impact!
WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR
You should have a passion for sales and have an entrepreneurial mindset.
Persistence and grit is in your DNA.
1-3 years sales experience, preferably in B2B.
Fluent in Swedish and English, with professional writing skills in both languages.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
Becoming a part of an incredibly passionate sales team in a rapidly growing tech company.
Becoming adept at handling complex sales activities in a fast-paced environment.
Working in our modern and vibrant offices located in the heart of Stockholm, Torsgatan 13.
At OneLab, we recognize that our customers are vital, and our commitment to customer satisfaction is ever-present. Working in sales at OneLab offers an exciting blend of assisting our clients and engaging in fast-paced, complex sales activities.
LET'S GET IN TOUCH!
If this role sparks your interest, don't hesitate - hit that apply button now! We're looking forward to getting to know you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8669571