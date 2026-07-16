Sales Engineering Manager Oltc & Bushings
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-16
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, Fagersta
, Säter
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The Opportunity
We, Hitachi Energy – Insulation and Components, are looking for you who would like to join us in the position Sales Engineering Manager! We are working within the transformer business, supplying world-class components to transformer manufacturers worldwide. We are proud of our product portfolio, our global customer base as well as our modern production units. Our strong ambition will always be to be our customers' preferred choice of supply and hope that you will play a key role.
Are you a person with excellent leadership skills combined with strong technical expertise and a true interest in working close to customers and colleagues? Do you enjoy leveraging your team's expertise to support colleagues and customers and ensure that our solutions meet customer needs? Then this could be the right opportunity for you! This is a newly created role, offering a unique opportunity to shape and develop the future Sales Engineering organization. As Sales Engineering Manager, you will have a significant impact on how the team operates, collaborates with stakeholders, and supports our colleagues and customers globally. You will lead a regional team of Sales Engineers supporting both Bushings and OLTC.
This position is with placement in Ludvika, Sweden or Zurich, Switzerland.
How you'll make an impact
Lead, inspire and develop a regional team of Sales Engineers while maintaining active engagement with customers and key stakeholders
Apply the Sales Engineering team's application expertise in Bushings and Tap-Changers to work closely with customers, sales, marketing and tendering teams, ensuring that our solutions meet customer needs.
Foster a highly collaborative environment with both internal and external stakeholders.
Actively participate in customer meetings, technical support activities, and sales engineering initiatives, including international travel.
Living our core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
A minimum of three years' engineering experience in Transformer/Bushings/OLTC technology.
Previous people-management experience within a technical or commercial environment.
Communicative and can explain advanced technical knowledge in a simple and easy way.
Strategic with a constant business mind, proven commercial experience in complex environments.
Fluency (written and spoken) in English is mandatory. Additional language skills such as Swedish, Spanish, German, or French are considered an advantage.
International travel required (approx. 20%)
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Don't Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Henrik Boström, henrik.bostrom@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10004234