Sales Engineering Manager Bess At Volvo Energy
2025-01-15
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
Within the Volvo Energy Sales and Services team, we hold the responsibility to commercialize the Volvo Branded Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) offering, both to existing customers and new customer groups. Our Battery Energy Storage Systems will support e-mobility and charging, provide temporary power supply as well as optimize commercial and industrial sites when it comes to decarbonizing and lowering energy costs
In this role you will be given a unique opportunity to shape and drive the early development of this new business for Volvo Group, together with the leadership team and a set of skilled and committed colleagues. We will work on solutions that will drive economically viable circularity and take us to a sustainable future.
As a Sales Engineering Manager BESS, you will be critical to the success of our sales efforts by providing expertise in BESS solutions engineering and related digital tools.
You work with passion and entrepreneurial drive with the ability to prioritize and execute various parallel tasks. You will cooperate closely with other Volvo Group colleagues, tool suppliers and other relevant stakeholders driving effective interactions in a highly collaborative work environment.
You enjoy hands-on interactions on site collaborating with internal and external stakeholders, utilizing your BESS knowledge and skills to deliver solutions for Volvo Group and customers.
You are skilled when it comes to customer focus and understanding customers' energy consumption. Combining your experience from working on site with using excel or other energy management software, you strive to find the best solution possible in every customer interaction.
Your starting point will be:
* Support Sales/project manager in qualified customer projects.
* Translate customer requirements into optimized technical energy storage solution proposals.
* Provide sales team with technical support on solutions engineering and site engineering.
* Assess and manage deviations from standards or local regulations.
* Work with Sales to negotiate the technical aspects of contract negotiations.
* Support in identifying and evaluating proposals from installation contractors to support overall system integration and turnkey solution delivery.
* Capture customer technical and application requirements to shape product roadmaps.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team! We see ourselves as a start-up company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We will be a fairly small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Center of gravity for the organization and main location for this position will be Gothenburg Sweden.
Qualifications likely required to be successful
* Bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering or similar technical discipline
* Relevant professional work experience in the BESS/renewable energy/power industry
* Customer experience working in energy storage, solar or other power generation.
* Offer management or technical contract review experience.
* Experience from sales tools and/or simulations tools in energy industry.
* Knowledge of the electricity market design, actors, rules and revenue potential
* Strong co-ordination and communication skills
* Ability to solve complex technical problems and effectively communicate results
