"Sales Engineer with Career Path to Key Account Manager - Take the Next ...
KraftPowercon Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Växjö Visa alla säljarjobb i Växjö
2025-04-29
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KraftPowercon Sweden AB i Växjö
, Ale
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to Grow? Join Us as a Sales Engineer
Location: Växjö
Company: KraftPowercon
About Us:
For over 50 years, KraftPowercon's IPS Division in Växjö has been a center of excellence for power reliability solutions, supporting industries where uninterrupted power is critical. With 70 skilled employees, we combine local expertise with a global customer base, ensuring our solutions keep essential operations running worldwide. As we continue to grow, we are looking for a talented Sales Engineer who is eager to develop into a Key Account Manager. We offer significant growth opportunities within our expanding company, allowing you to advance your career and take on new challenges.
Job Description:
We are seeking a motivated and technically skilled Sales Engineer to join our team. This role offers a unique opportunity to start as a Sales Engineer and grow into a Key Account Manager position. The company has an excellent opportunity to continue growth, both in the existing product portfolio, but also with new verticals mainly driven by renewable energy systems.
We see an increasing number of technical requests, and you will be responsible for understanding customer needs, providing technical solutions, and building relationships with our clients. You will collaborate with engineering and business development teams to grow accounts into key accounts. Our business is driven by the growing electrification in the world, and we work with international companies mainly situated in Europe and North America.
Key Responsibilities:
Understand and analyze customer requirements to provide tailored solutions.
Find, approach, and win new customers.
Present our products and services to potential clients.
Collaborate with Business Development to grow accounts into key accounts.
Prepare quotations and proposals for clients.
Stay updated on industry trends and competitor activities.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or proven work experience in the electrical field.
Experience in a sales engineering role or similar.
Good communication and presentation skills in English
Ability to create, build, and maintain strong customer relationships.
Self-motivated with a desire to grow and develop into a Key Account Manager role.
Willingness to travel, up to ~30 days per year.
Personal Characteristics:
Proactive: You take initiative and are always looking for ways to improve processes and outcomes.
Adaptable: You can easily adjust to new situations and challenges.
Team Player: You work well with others and contribute to a positive team environment.
Detail-Oriented: You pay attention to the small details that can make a big difference.
Resilient: You can handle setbacks and remain focused on achieving goals.
Customer-Focused: You prioritize the needs and satisfaction of customers in all your actions.
Application Deadline: 2025-05-18 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KraftPowercon Sweden AB
(org.nr 556344-3141), https://kraftpowercon.com Arbetsplats
KraftPowercon Kontakt
Olivera Surbevska olivera.surbevska@kraftpowercon.com + 46 (0) 470 705 202 Jobbnummer
9311953