Sales Engineer to Electrification & Automation, Siemens AB

If you really want to make a difference - make it with us!
We believe that technology provides the solutions for the greatest challenges of our time. Technology is made by people - it's up to us to lead the change and create an impact. #TechnologyWithPurpose.
Now we are looking for you an experienced Sales engineer for low and medium voltage switchgear who wants to be a valuable addition to our driven team.
About the role
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Electrification & Automation (EA) is a leading supplier of relay protection and control equipment, as well as power distribution systems (low- and medium- voltage switchgear). We work with one of the markets' most competitive product portfolios and we work with sales from small product deliveries to large complex product and/or system deliveries.
In this role, you will work with qualified sales including technical and commercial responsibilities for bids including the complete EA portfolio. The bids you are responsible for are of both product and system character and your main focus is on low and medium voltage switchgears for both power utilities and/or customers within the industry.
Your primary responsibility is the progress of the bids, where you independently or together with a bid team select the most optimal products and solutions from a technical and commercial perspective that meet the customer 's requirements and preferences.
We are currently spread out across the country, so the possible location is flexible. We prefer placement in Västerås, Solna, Malmö or Gothenburg but other locations are also possible.
What 's in it for you?
• Belonging to a community that makes a difference every day; for our customers, ourselves, and our planet.
• Flexible ways of working to encourage a work-life balance.
• Global career opportunities.
• Individual development opportunities.
• Access to our online benefit portal.
• Comprehensive pension and insurance system.
• Inclusive culture where you are welcomed to be yourself.
• Company car.
• Wellness grant.
Who are we looking for?
To thrive and fit in the role you are an electrical engineer or have equivalent knowledge through work experience (understanding the energy sector and the technical background of electrical/power distribution). Experience in managing both smaller and larger bid projects is valuable for this role, and you should therefore have a structured way of working.
Providing world-class service and solving complex problems (both internally and externally) is something that motivates you. You have a great interest in technology and solutions which has provided extensive knowledge and experience within the energy sector.
We believe you have/are:
• Good knowledge of the technical background of electrical/power distribution (understanding different types of electrical power plants and facilities).
• Good understanding of how electrical installations are carried out and you can read circuit diagrams.
• Technical education at least high school level or equivalent knowledge.
• Motivated, efficient and take responsibility for driving your area of responsibility and tasks on your own, while enjoying working with other colleagues to develop the work of the team.
• Strong communication and organizational skills.
• A driving license.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
Are you up for the challenge?
Apply already today, we will be interviewing continuously. We are looking forward to receiving your online application latest by 26th of May. For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager, Joel Kanebjörk at e-mail: joel.kanebjoerk@siemens.com
and for questions regarding the recruitment process contact Talent Acquisition Partner Heléne Stigsson, e-mail: helene.stigsson@siemens.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Who are we?
Siemens is a focused technology company, pioneering intelligent solutions that transform the everyday in manufacturing, grids, buildings, and transportation. Our technology addresses real problems that affect the future of humanity: climate change, secure power, urbanization, and an aging population. With cooperation of more than 280,000 people and presence in more than 190 countries, we make a truly global impact. We build a better future for cities, societies, and industries to change the lives of billions of people for the better. We have a lofty goal in sustainability, to become climate neutral by 2030. Read more and join our family: www.siemens.com
Our people make it happen.
