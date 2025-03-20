Sales Engineer, Autoliv in Vårgårda
2025-03-20
Join Autoliv in Vårgårda as a Business Development & Sales Engineer HV/MV and shape the future of electrical safety solutions!
Are you ready to fuel growth, drive innovation, and play a key role in expanding a market leading brand in safety solutions? As Business Development & Sales Engineer High Voltage/Medium Voltage at Autoliv, you'll have an exciting opportunity to shape the future of cutting-edge electrical safety technology and at the same time making a real impact!Join us today!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
At Autoliv, you'll have the unique opportunity to combine entrepreneurial sales skills, technical expertise with strategic vision, and drive the expansion of a high-growth field within electrical safety. As part of a collaborative and forward-thinking team, you'll work closely with industry leaders and cutting-edge technologies, shaping solutions that truly matter. This is a role where your contributions will not only push boundaries but also help define the future of an evolving market. If you're passionate about driving sales & innovation and thrive in a dynamic environment, this is the perfect stage for your ambition. Joining Autoliv you will contribute to making the global electrifications of the world safer. https://youtu.be/5_33MuilMCc?feature=shared
Our Expectations
You should have a robust understanding of how businesses operate, including;
• Financial understanding
• Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, Business Administration, or a related field
• Experience with global markets, cross-functional collaboration, and engaging with high-profile clients or stakeholders.
• Ability to connect technical expertise with customer needs.
• Ability to develop and implement go-to-market strategies that drive product adoption and awareness.
• Capacity of evolving in a cross functional team.
• Proven experience in business development and customer relationship management
• Willingness to travel globally to drive business growth.
To thrive in this role, you are great at building and sustaining customer relationships, analytical, adaptable, and curious, with the courage to challenge conventional approaches. Additionally, you have the balance of entrepreneurial drive, customer focus adaptability, and strong interpersonal skills.
Interested?
