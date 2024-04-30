Sales Engineer
Sales Engineer
Soti Ireland Ltd, Filial Sverige / Säljarjobb / Göteborg
2024-04-30
Who We Are
At SOTI, we are committed to delivering best in class mobile and IoT device management solutions. We are looking for out of the box thinkers that appreciate the art of creating great software.
To us, being visionary is more important than doing things the way they've always been done.
What We're Looking For
We're looking for a highly skilled Sales Engineer who is responsible for satisfying the needs of new and existing customers in an effort to maximize their experience with SOTI products. This includes, providing technical support, revenue generation in add-on sales and professional service training and following up on support cases as needed. This position demands a high level of customer service through all interactions as a SOTI representative.
What's in it for you?
The People - Our people are our most important resource. From our humble origins in our founder's basement, to our industry leading position today, SOTI has worked hard to foster a company culture that we can all believe in. A culture that emphasizes personal growth, continuous innovation and fun.
The Growth - Our environment fosters new ideas, fresh perspectives, and the ability to take them over the goal line. SOTI is a fast-paced environment with a global reach that encourages you to make your mark and be part of something big!
The Technology - You'll get the chance to work with leading edge technologies and take on complex and interesting projects, as part of highly collaborative and agile teams. You will work alongside SOTI's partners which include leading tech giants that will keep you on the cusp of emerging technologies.
What You'll Do
Develop and grow revenue through consultative selling with clients and prospects, presenting a warm, professional, well-spoken and caring persona as an effective representative of SOTI.
Conduct onsite and remote demonstrations of SOTI products.
Ensure continuous learning of changes and new additions in the portfolio of SOTI products.
Provide pre-sales technical support to prospective customers.
Analyze SOTI's market segment and generate recommendations for product roadmaps.
Investigate issues reported by customers and communicate with internal product development teams to resolve product issues.
Provide email and telephone-based pre and post-sales, technical support for our software products.
Prepare documentation to facilitate internal and external information sharing about the SOTI product line.
Conduct weekly review meetings with respective Account Managers to review active projects (POC's).
Experience You'll Bring
3-5 years of experience in pre-sales technical support to prospective customers, provide email and telephone based pre and post-sales, technical support for any software products.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Solid understanding of computer networking principles (Firewalls, Network Protocols, Subnetting, etc).
Knowledge of mobile computing platforms (Android, iOS and Windows Mobile)
Vertical market expertise within the carrier market.
Able to plan, prioritize and organize workload, consistently working within service standards and agreed objectives.
Prior experience working with mobile device management solutions and enterprise mobility, BYOD, SaaS, Analytics is an asset.
Knowledge of Active Directory, certificates, CRM solutions, Linux, Raspberry Pi is an asset.
Experience with databases, Microsoft SQL server, MY SQL, Oracle is an asset.
Experience with containerization and virtualization is an asset.
Fluent in English and preferably in Swedish as well. Any other Nordic language will be an asset.
About SOTI
SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization.
At SOTI, we celebrate the uniqueness of our global teams and are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are curious problem solvers who are committed to bringing the best mobile and IoT management solutions to market. We offer careers with #EndlessPossibilities.
What are you waiting for? Apply today: https://www.soti.net/careers
If you want to bring your ideas to life, apply at SOTI today.
