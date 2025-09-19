Sales Director
2025-09-19
Job Responsibilities
Support company leadership in developing and executing strategic sales plans, driving business growth, and ensuring the achievement of KPI targets.
Lead market insights and customer demand analysis to identify opportunities, expand market presence, and strengthen the company's brand influence in the local market.
Establish and maintain strong relationships with key clients, partners, and stakeholders, building a sustainable business ecosystem.
Oversee internal management areas including daily operations, asset management, compliance, internal controls, and risk management to ensure efficiency and alignment with corporate strategy.
Contribute to the formulation and improvement of internal policies, processes, and management systems to enhance organizational performance.
Perform other temporary or project-based tasks assigned by company leadership.
Job Requirements
Master's degree or above in Business, Marketing, Management, or related fields;
7+ years of experience in strategic sales, business development, or related fields, with proven success in achieving sales and growth targets in the telecom industry.
Solid understanding of market dynamics, customer needs, and competitive landscape.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to build long-term partnerships.
Strong analytical, organizational, and problem-solving abilities; capable of working under pressure in a dynamic environment.
Knowledge of English and Mandarin
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
