Sales Director - Manufacturing / Hi- Tech Industry
Wipro Sweden filial till Wipro Ltd, Indien / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wipro Sweden filial till Wipro Ltd, Indien i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Role and Objectives:
Repsonsible for the Account/Industry Sector business
Developing key stakeholder relationship across Manufacturing, Hi-Tech industries
Bring direction and lead the digital vision to transform the business of our clients.
Identify market trends and corresponding Wipro solutions/offerings applicable to your assigned accounts.
Activate network in the market to create sales opportunities.
Create significant opportunities for Wipro across technologies and processes.
Lead and support sales teams in demand creation activities by attending customer or prospect meetings to present Wipro's capabilities and delivery approach.
Leverage and align with Partner organizations to bring solutions to our clients.
Create end-to-end business solutions for proactive proposals and RFI/RFP responses.
Interface with the Client Account Teams and the client to present the benefits and overall value proposition and solution.
Define strategies based on market and competitor intelligence for the deal structure, create win themes, and identify relevant artifacts to support in winning the deal.
Lead customer meetings to understand the business context, IT landscape, business and technical requirements.
Drive proposal presentation meetings with customers and prospects to present and discuss suggested solutions, including integrated pursuits that include multiple competency areas.
Mobilize and oversee solutions and delivery teams, including participation in key project deliverables and client meetings.
Track record of meeting Sales Targets and leading a team
Experience Required:
Experience of 20+ years in closing deals in IT Services & Consulting, including global deals with on, near and offshore delivery.
Experience in quota /target carrying roles with a track record of >20m$ TCV sales annually on fixed price transformational deals.
Experience leading end-to-end solutions development for successful sales of multi-offering transformation
Prior experience in a highly collaborative and matrix environment or experience with a Global Delivery Model will be an added advantage.
Key requirements:
Excellent communication skills & ability to deliver presentations, drive meetings and proposals. Develop long term valued relationships with clients.
Ability to adapt in a rapidly changing environment, work effectively under high pressure and in a growth mode.
Fluent in English.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-12
E-post: Goutham.rajendran@wipro.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wipro Sweden Filial Till Wipro Ltd, Indien
(org.nr 516402-8846)
Sveavägen 9-11 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wipro Sweden Branch Of Wipro Ltd, India Jobbnummer
8539578