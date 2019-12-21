Sales Development Representative - Irisity AB (publ) - Säljarjobb i Göteborg
Sales Development Representative
Irisity AB (publ) / Säljarjobb / Göteborg
2019-12-21
Entrepreneurial Sales Development Representative to Irisity
Time to be an important part of a fast-growing SaaS company transforming the security industry with ethical video surveillance?
What we offer
Irisity is an innovative, energetic company and put simply, a great place to work. With great colleagues, friendly culture and a strive to only recruit the best we feel that we as employees are the ones that truly drive the company to success.
Who we think you are
To be successful at this position great communication skills, an interest in business development and a structured mind are your most valuable tools. We think you are:
Curious and have a love for getting to know corporations and their success factors
Interested in technology
Educated on university with 1-3 years of working experience
A great listener
Highly organized with attention to detail and a drive to succeed
Instinctive ability to overcome obstacles, pivot, and face challenges head-on
A contributor to team culture and friendship, sense of humour is always great
To summarize we are looking for an entrepreneurial, social and sales-oriented doer. Easy.
The role
We are looking for a talented, well-spoken and highly motivated SDR to our team. You will be part of a dynamic environment with the main task to expand our customer base. You will generate leads, identify and engage with potential customers and facilitate the initial steps of the sales process. Your main delivery consists of qualified leads put into connection with the right colleagues while leaving a positive impact of our brand in all external contacts.
The role is the first of its kind in our team and will be in the frontier of our external relations. Great opportunities awaits the right person that will be encouraged to develop his or her skills and take an active part in the development of a highly efficient sales machinery.
Proficiency in the Swedish and English language is a requirement. Fluency in other languages is a great advantage.
About Irisity
We develop video analytics software for the security industry with respect for personal integrity and privacy. At sensitive installations such as schools, our system even anonymises all individuals to hide their identity. This way, our system can detect what happens and alert, leading to reduced crime rates and increased safety without negative effects on personal integrity. We believe that enhanced AI performance, ethics and integrity go hand in hand and are working to create a positive mark within the camera security industry.
Irisity AB (publ) is a public company listed at OMX Nasdaq First North, with main office in Goteborg. We currently employ a staff of 35+ people. Our product IRIS is a cloud-based SaaS platform marketed towards global customers and with thousands of cameras connected.
We are now looking for more skilled, friendly and passionate people that want to participate in making sure that the camera security industry ends up at the right side of history.
Read more at www.irisity.com
Application
Please apply by sending your CV and cover letter to career@irisity.com before 20th of January 2020. Selection and interviews will be performed continuously, meaning that the role can be assigned before last day for applications, so send in your application swiftly.
Publiceringsdatum
2019-12-21
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-20
Adress
Irisity AB (publ)
Lindholmspiren 7
41756 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5017179
