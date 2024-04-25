Sales Development Representative
Mentimeter AB (publ) / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mentimeter AB (publ) i Stockholm
As a SDR, you will contribute by generating new business by qualifying leads and driving various outbound campaigns. You will also focus on the development of each qualified lead to pass to your team of Account Executives and Relationship Managers. As an SDR you will learn and understand the key fundamentals of successful SaaS sales.
We are looking for a colleague with high energy, an entrepreneurial tempo, and the ability to work closely with our marketing and product colleagues, with a strong focus on business opportunities and sales. The ideal candidate is someone who can start relationships with some of the largest companies in the world - and move them from being loving Mentimeter users to large Enterprise customers.
We believe that a brilliant person with the right ambition can really leverage their time at Mentimeter. We are growing fast, and with us, so can you. Most importantly, we are looking for a candidate who is eager to develop Mentimeter as a company to a world-leading position. You will be one of the leading individuals making this happen.
Responsibilities for the role:
Qualify leads based on our user, presenter and customer databases
Deal with enterprises on a global level with customers in more than 220 countries
Present and hand-over qualified leads to Account Executives and Relationship Managers
Continuously improve the processes, analysis, and tactics used by Mentimeter Sales
Resources we have to support you:
Many (200+ million) users, presenters and customers who love Mentimeter (we have a NPS of above 70)
Professional CRM and data gathering services (Salesforce, Mixpanel, Google Analytics, Intercom etc.) for advanced analytics and segmentation
World-class lead-generation from the Marketing and Product teams
Marketing and Sales teams to support in analysis and tactics
Mentimeter principles / ways-of-working
Must haves for the role:
Minimum 1+ year experience working in a customer facing role.
Exceptional communication skills, capable of effectively articulating ideas and engaging in meaningful dialogue with prospective clients
Ability to analyze and assess business opportunities using data for informative decision making
An entrepreneur in spirit, as you will be part of building Mentimeter as a company together with all your colleagues
Ambitious and a strong drive to reach- and exceed targets
Flexible mindset and open to new ways of working
You are required to have professional-level English - we sell to more than 220 countries globally today
It's a bonus if you have:
Fluent in either German, Spanish or French is considered a plus
Experience as a Customer Support Representative is considered a plus
Experience in selling SaaS solutions
Bachelor or masters degree (field not important)
Not required:
You don't have to know Swedish (we are an English-first organization, daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 45 different nationalities!)
Compensation model:
We strongly believe in the power of togetherness, and we put a lot of effort into collaboration, teamwork and helping each other whenever needed. We believe that every part of Mentimeter, from Sales Development Representatives and Account Executives to Frontend Developers and Marketing Managers contributes equally to our continued success. To foster and emphasize this culture and way of working, we apply a non-commission based salary model in our sales roles, which has proven to be very successful and appreciated across the team. You can read about our benefits and perks here.
What Mentimeter can offer
At Mentimeter we can offer a diverse and inclusive work environment supported by smart and driven colleagues. We believe in continuous professional development for all of our colleagues and therefore offer access to a leadership program (including external personal coach) and relevant education to ensure that we continue to be state-of-the-art when it comes to innovating and building Mentimeter. Your place will be in a growing company with lots of career opportunities, working on a beloved product used by more than 300 million people. It's not all about work though, we also offer a very healthy view on work-life balance.
All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package, including pension contributions. Once a year we also relocate to exciting places all over the world like Merida & Buenos Aires for our Toronto colleagues, cities in Europe (for our Stockholm colleagues), and cities in APAC (for our Sydney colleagues), paid for by us of course. Learn more about our benefits by visiting our Benefits & Perks page
Culture at Mentimeter
At Mentimeter we believe in giving everyone a voice - regardless of who you are. So we build a platform that does just that. Our platform is not only our product but also our organization. A platform where people feel safe, where differences are embraced, a place where you can have fun. We strongly encourage applicants who are people of color, LGBTQ+, women, people with disabilities, and/or formerly incarcerated people, and a college degree is not strictly required. In order to give everyone a voice, we need to be as diverse as our users.
Learn more about our culture by visiting our Culture page.
Review our Privacy Policy for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: ali.briki@mentimeter.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mentimeter AB (publ)
(org.nr 556892-5506)
Tulegatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Mentimeter AB Jobbnummer
8638192