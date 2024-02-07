Sales Development Representative
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our Sales team.
Position Green is a leading pure play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionise how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS software for data management, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We come from the Nordics but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Sales Development Representative, working in a discipline with a crucial impact on Position Green's business growth.
About the role
As a Sales Development Representative at Position Green, you play a crucial role in the growth and success of the business. You will be the initial point of contact for potential customers and will work closely with the sales and marketing teams to drive revenue and achieve sales targets. This is a new role at Position Green which gives you a great opportunity to participate in the development of the role.
As a Sales Development Representative you will mainly:
Identify and qualify potential leads via phone calls, emails, and social media, assessing their needs, budget, and purchasing timelines
Prepare prospects for engagement with the rest of the sales team to convert them into satisfied customers
Respond to inbound leads promptly
Collaborate with the rest of the sales team to schedule meetings and smoothly transfer qualified leads
Continuously analyse and enhance outreach strategies to optimise results
Be prepared to work with all existing tasks in an entrepreneurial and fast-growing company environment
Are you the one we're looking for?
As a person, you possess a high level of self-motivation for personal development. You are collaborative and want to work in a team towards set targets as well as you thrive in a fast-paced environment. Furthermore you have a positive attitude, curiosity and a sense of humor.
We believe you have:
Post-secondary education in a relevant field or equivalent work experience
Experience of communicating with customers via phone calls
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
Professional language proficiency in English and Swedish/Norwegian
Meritorious if you have:
Experience from working as a Sales Development Representative or similar
Sustainability knowledge
Previous experience of working in Hubspot
Language proficiency in German
What we offer you
As our new colleague here at Position Green you get to be an important part of a fast-paced and fun scale up environment. We offer you a great opportunity to grow as a person as well as in your career. You get to work in a company where you can have great impact and drive sustainable transformation in business and organizations.
LocationWe believe that you are based in Malmo or Stockholm.
What's next?
If the above sounds interesting to you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. Planned start-up for the position is March 2024.
