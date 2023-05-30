Sales Development Representative - Dach
2023-05-30
PinMeTo helps businesses get discovered, found, and verified on the biggest search, map, and social media platforms.
Our online Software as a Service (SaaS) platform makes sure all of a chain or franchise's locations can be found on multiple search, map, and social media platforms, including Apple, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Twitter, Foursquare, and many more.
PinMeTo is quickly becoming a global leader among location marketing and local SEO technologies, trusted by enterprise companies like H&M, 7-Eleven, and Hertz.
We are now scaling up with market presence in order to deliver our unique product to world leading brands. We are therefore in search of a German speaking Sales Development Representative, SDR, for the DACH market. This position will be based at our office in Malmö, Sweden.
About the job & the team
As a Sales Development Representative within the International Sales team you will generate new business opportunities by converting prospects into meetings. You will of course get an introduction to both the company and the product to be able to deliver top class with the best conditions. The SDR is responsible to identify and research companies to target, have consultative discussions with senior managers, and develop email and telephone campaigns to generate new business opportunities. Your experience is not more important than your desire to learn.
Key Responsibilities:
• Proactively prospect potential customers by phone, email and other market activities
• Map prospect accounts by doing research online
• Engage executives in targeted prospect accounts
• Arrange discussions with senior executives around their business needs
• Manage and maintain a pipeline of potential clients
• Maintain and extend our prospect base in our CRM tool
Your profile:
The successful candidate is self-motivated and driven by clear goals, methodical and tenacious, and can effectively interact with a team. You have good communication and social skills and the ability to write short, sharp emails, and you also have a great phone manner. We are looking for a flexible, structured and hard working person who's ready to roll up their sleeves.
Language skills: Fluent in German and great Business English as well. Other major languages are seen as a plus. We want the resume to be written in English.
Background from any of the following industry sectors is a plus, but not necessary: multi-channel marketing, e-commerce, digital and mobile marketing, retail, brands selling directly to customers.
What we offer:
PinMeTo has offices in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, and Portugal. We are an energetic and fast growing company where everything is possible. The PinMeTo culture is based on responsibility, inclusiveness and diversity. We are energetic and in it for the long haul, and we value a healthy work life balance. Now you have the chance to be a part of a playful and highly skilled team.
