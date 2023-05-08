Sales Development and Sustainability Manager
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
Are you ready to take your next step to into a global role and be part of taking a successful division to the next level? This exciting role is responsible for commercializing Sustainability partnerships within the General Industry and to lead the continuous development of our Sales Development initiatives.
Today sustainability is one of the most important business drivers for our customers. The area is increasingly becoming a differentiating factor in our value proposition and therefore an important growth driver. To capture these growth opportunities and to be able to visualize the value of our offerings from a sustainability perspective we are now looking for a Sales Development and Sustainability Manager, General Industry (GI) Division.
We need a customer centric, pragmatic and highly energetic person. A person that can drive our initiatives within sales development and commercializing sustainability to take us to the next level. You need to have a global mindset and a high drive to make things happen. In addition, you need to have the passion to create outstanding global sales development activities, concepts and trainings.
Your role
Sales Development and Sustainability Manager, GI will lead the development of new and innovative concepts to visualize how the GI customers, by using Atlas Copco products and solutions, will reduce their environmental footprint while improving overall productivity.
The role will coordinate global sales activities, focusing on selling through Sustainability, but also to in close cooperation with the local teams coordinate global sales activities and sales process development for GI. In addition, the role will build and coordinate activities within a network consisting of academia and customers, for developing standards to assess the sustainability of a production system.
We expect rapid growth of sustainable products and solutions enabling all the GI divisions to surpass the Science Based Target for scope 3 (use of products).
This position will report to the Vice President Marketing of the GI Division and be a part of the GI Marketing Management team.
Mission
The mission of the role will split into two parts - Sales Development & Sustainability:
Sales development:
Through deep collaboration with leading customer centers drive the development and deployment of the Strategic Partnership Selling framework (SPS) resulting in sustainable growth and increased customer loyalty for the GI division.
Keep the sales framework updated for potential changes in the buying behavior
Drive the development and implementation of a method/process/structure/tools for rapidly scaling the sales competence within the GI division.
Ensure that the sales aspect is always considered for any relevant learning initiative within GII
Participate in the development of programs and systems such as the customer center of the future and how to drive business through the efficient use of CRM, to ensure it is aligned with our way of selling and most important the ever-changing buying process of our customers.
Sustainability:
Commercializing sustainability and continue to develop and deploy the initiatives in the commercializing sustainability strategy by:
Develop your network within the sustainability community for our GI customers
Continue the development and deployment of "SPS for sustainability"
Develop specific marketing initiatives for promoting sustainability
Develop and deploy enablement tools like the "CO2 calculator"
Making sure that sustainability values are implemented in throughout our business from development to sales.
Extensive (minimum 80 days annually) traveling is needed to fulfill the mission.
To succeed, you will need:
We are looking for a person with a solid track record and experience from high level sales and sales management in a customer center on KAM or zone manager level. You have a relevant academic degree and are fluent in English. Cross-cultural experience is a strong advantage.
Personality requirements
You have deep interest to drive sales development activities in a global context and organization as well as a genuine interest in sustainability and the value proposition we are developing towards our customers. In addition, you should have a development-oriented mindset and be curious when it comes to developing new concepts for selling our solutions. You are open minded, resourceful and entrepreneurial with a strong drive. Your cross-cultural collaboration skills and your willingness to be a strong relationship builder are important. You need to have the ability to drive things forward toward the customer centers and to be a both formal and informal leader.
Your customer orientation focus should be first in mind and your motivation driver. Your integration skills will be important to drive the sales development initiatives as well as the sustainability value proposition.
Country and city description
Sweden, Stockholm
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
