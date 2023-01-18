Sales Developer for our Energy Hunter program
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-01-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Ronneby
, Jönköping
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
The Process Industry is entering an era of fundamental changes that will transform the industry for years to come. We at Alfa Laval carry energy efficiency close to our hearts as it is the easiest and fastest way to reduce CO2 emissions. Our Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers are saving our customers huge amounts of energy every day and reduce their maintenance expenditures to the minimum. To drive this transformation, we need more talented and engaged people who want to be part of the solution of making this world a better place.
Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger (BU GPHE) is now looking for a passionate colleague to join us on this exciting journey and further roll-out our Energy Hunter program.
Who you are
You are dynamic, positive, curious, structured, goal oriented and deliver according to agreed plans
You have a high interest in heavy industry processes and enjoy detailed technical discussions with your colleagues and customers
You can analyse a complex problem quickly and see the bigger picture
You are passionate about optimizing our customer's processes and have a commercial thinking when doing so
You can build a solid network within an international company and engage people for our goals
What's in it for you
We believe in diversity and equal career opportunities and encourage people to take charge of their own personal development. We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have exposure throughout the whole company and will have a true impact for a sustainable future and for Alfa Laval's future success.
You are an important part of an agile, passionate, and international team of Sales developers based in Alfa Laval's head office in Lund (Sweden) but will work globally. Occasionally you will be travelling, estimated about 10-20 days/year. You will report to the Global Sales Manager for GPHE Process Industry.
You will be playing a crucial role in establishing our #1 position as partner in our customers' energy savings projects. You will be one of the main drivers of our ambitious Energy Hunter project to quantify and visualize the energy savings our GPHEs are delivering. Together with a project team and our application experts, you will take a deep dive in our customer's processes and develop ways to visualize potential savings for our customers and be a key person in changing the mindset towards energy savings.
You will continue to roll out and further develop the initiative by training of our global sales teams, partners, and customers and by several marketing activities.
Your main responsibilities include:
Be the speaking partner for our energy efficiency initiatives for GPHE Process Industry and Service
Continue to drive the development of our Energy Hunter initiative by engaging all different stakeholders in the company
Maintain and find new opportunities for energy efficiency within different industries and develop value calculators
Develop and provide trainings for our global sales teams, partners, and customers
Continue and further develop marketing activities within the area of energy efficiency
Drive development of complete thermal management offering for existing customers based on understanding of customer applications & processes in Energy sector
Troubleshooting in case of performance issues of our equipment at customer's site
What you know
You have a chemical or process engineering degree, an interest in thermal design and in digital and online tools. First hand industry or technical sales experience is a plus, but most importantly you are curious and eager to learn and can build up expertise quickly by yourself. You are an excellent communicator generally, in English, both verbal and in writing, and on all levels within the company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Rudeboksvägen 2100 Lund (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Jobbnummer
7357580