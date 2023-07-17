Sales Collaboration Specialist
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla säljarjobb i Älmhult
2023-07-17
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Sales Collaboration Specialist(Default)
Are you a Foodie?
Great, then you might be the one we are looking for. We are all passionate food lovers that develop and provide delicious, desirable, safe, healthy and sustainable food for the many people around the world. No doubt food matters to people and the planet and to the IKEA business. Our Food business is a strong contributor to the IKEA brand and business growth and we have the ambition to drive positive change in the food industry.
We are on an existing journey where we, over the next years, will continue to strengthen the core of what we do developing food that is good for people and the planet. Everyday we dare to challenge ourselves and living our values and we embrace the future and face the opportunities to enable success.
One part of this journey is to move to Älmhult, to IKEA of Sweden, where the total customer offer is being developed. With the move, we want to work closer to our IKEA colleagues across the value chain and how we meet our customers every day. For example, did you know that more than 520 million guests enjoyed our food last year?
We are in middle of a total transformation in Food where our focus is on running range and making our running range available on all markets. This has also been identified as our biggest growth driver and setting ourselves up for contributing to total IKEA growth plan in FY26. One part of the total transformation is that we are moving from having ownership of parts of the range but will not have ownership of the total range. It is really exciting and hope that you want to be part of our journey!
Your main responsibilities include:
Act as the main speaking partner and lead the sales collaboration topics between the HFB and IKEA retail markets in order to achieve the agreed sales plan and the classification of a relevant IKEA offer.
Responsible to lead the Sales planning collaboration including sales steering, alignment of activation initiatives, agreements on Price & Volume, follow-up and act on deviations to the agreed Sales & Supply agreement..
Secure that the impact of commercial actions are quantified as a part of the sales planning collaboration
Responsible to lead the Range Dimensioning collaboration process in the HFB
Set the service level based on the aligned Sales plan
Collaborate with retail related to deviations to the UTG plan
Qualifications
You have a passion for business for creating company growth and great customer experience. Your background is from the IKEA retail environment, sales steering and you know how the offer meets the customer. You have good knowledge in sales collaboration areas (Sales Planning, Sales Steering, Pricing and Range Dimensioning) over the IKEA year cycle, as well as good knowledge in the market landscape of the Home Furnishing Business
You have good capabilities in the following areas:
To focus on a defined business area while maintaining a holistic perspective of cross business needs, opportunities and the areas impact on total IKEA.
To work on an operational level while connecting actions to the defined strategy and tactics for the business.
To bring data, information and knowledge to understanding and transform it into insights within the scope of the assignment.
To influence stakeholders in order achieve the common goal of growth and profitability.
To work as a team to achieve a common goal while also being able to work independently to achieve the required tas
To bring data, information and knowledge to understanding and transform it into insights within the scope of the assignment.
To influence stakeholders in order to achieve the common goal of growth and profitability.
To work as a team to achieve a common goal while also being able to work independently to achieve the required task. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
7970622