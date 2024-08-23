Sales Co-Worker Starting This Autumn, Ikea Bäckebol
2024-08-23
We are now looking for part-time employees for various functions for our department store in Bäckebol. We are looking for someone who wants to grow with us and see IKEA as your long-term workplace.
IS IT YOU WE ARE LOOKING FOR?
To enjoy working at IKEA, you need to enjoy meeting other people. You thrive in a fast-paced environment where we are different and respect each other for our differences. You get energy from your colleagues when you work and develop together. Of course, you openly share your opinions and are not afraid to make mistakes. Of course, you are also passionate, just like us, for home furnishing and creating the best possible customer experience!
For us, it is important that you want to develop with the job and can see a future career at IKEA. It is an advantage to have some form of leadership experience from before with the potential and ambition to develop as a leader together with us in the long term. Maybe you are the one who is involved in developing the IKEA of the future, in Sweden or abroad?
In combination with other abilities, we see that it is a merit to master other languages such as Arabic, Somali or Persian in addition to Swedish or English.
IS IKEA THE ONE YOU'RE LOOKING FOR?
Our IKEA culture is world-renowned. We have a simple vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people. This means that we want to make a positive impact wherever we operate; in people's lives, in communities and for the planet we share. We offer a workplace that is characterized by community, development and responsibility. You should know that our employees are our most important asset and that we actively work for justice, inclusion and equality. We recruit with diversity in mind and look for potential as much as we look for experience, so if you are interested in IKEA and in working with us, apply!
A day in your life with us
We are looking for part-time employees for our Customer Experience, Sales and Customer Fulfillment functions.
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
At IKEA, it's most commonly referred to as CX, and this team are experts in customer experience. We are employees who are passionate about people and are located in several places in the store. Have you been greeted by a cheerful "HELLO!" at the entrance? Have your children experienced a joyful visit to our playland Småland, which is available in our large department stores? In our self-checkouts, you have definitely met some cashiers from CX and when you regret something you bought or when it has gone a little crazy, well, then we at CX take care of you in the best way.
SALES
At Sales, we have a great passion and knowledge of IKEA's range. Here we are driven by the personal meeting and actively finding the best complete solution for the customer's life at home. By being curious and responsive, we help our customers with everything from creative interior design solutions to ordering and paying for their order. Whether we help with wardrobe solutions or sell a lamp, we are equally committed to the meeting with the customer. We at Sales make sure that our departments are always in top condition and replenished before opening!
CUSTOMER FULFILMENT
Have you ever wondered how a product ends up on the shelf in the store? At Customer Fulfilment (Logistics), we create a smooth flow of goods and replenishment so that products come from the trucks and are available to customers in a clean, tidy and safe way in the store. If the customer orders a picking service, we are the ones who pick and pack the goods. We start at 05:05 in the morning at the earliest and end the day no later than 22:00. As this function includes some heavy lifting and physical work, you need to have a good physique and if you are given tasks that require you to drive a forklift, we will of course give you that training. Forklift license, forklift experience and good knowledge of logistics work can be meritorious in combination with other abilities - but not a requirement.
The work areas and tasks are many and you may also work on several of our functions and heavy lifting is included in the daily work regardless of function. Flexibility is important to us, because of course we help each other where and when it is needed most for the day, regardless of what your schedule looks like, to create a world-class customer meeting together - every day. And you - of course you will get an introduction to your new job!
To meet our customers' needs, we have varying scheduled working hours, between 05:05-22:00, depending on which departments you work in. We work both weekdays, evenings and weekends.
At Customer Experience and Sales, the working hours vary between 06:00-20:30. At Customer Fulfilment (Logistics), working hours vary between 05:05-22:00.
About this work area
We are looking for someone who wants to work 8h/week or 32h/week. With employment until further notice including 6 months probationary period. Start from w.39.
8h/week is a perfect contract measure and extra work for you want to combine work with us with flexible studies or other flexible part-time employment. You work scheduled every other weekend, but also 1-2 scheduled weekdays a week. We also see that you have the opportunity and willingness to work more during holidays and holiday periods.
32 hours/week means an employment rate of about 80%. You are then scheduled several weekdays a week and every other weekend. This is a good contract measure for those who want this job as their main occupation.
As an employee at IKEA, you will be paid in accordance with the Swedish Trade Union's (Handels) collective agreement, with good supplements for inconvenient working hours. For example, double hourly pay on Saturdays after 12 noon, whole Sundays and public holidays - good huh!
In addition, we have employee benefits such as a 15% employee discount on IKEA's range, breakfast or coffee every shift, wellness allowance, extra pension payment, additional allowance for personal purchases such as shoes, dental care, glasses, bicycles and more. But what we at IKEA offer above all is our employee idea, our vision and our values that build our strong brand.
Apply now!
We look forward to receiving your application no later than September 2, but selection may take place on an ongoing basis. The advertisement may close prematurely if we receive enough interesting applications, so do not wait with your application - apply today
