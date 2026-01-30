Sales Co-Worker, Customer Fulfilment (logistics), Ikea Kållered
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Logistikjobb / Mölndal Visa alla logistikjobb i Mölndal
2026-01-30
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for employees (sales co-worker) at IKEA Kållered for our Customer Fulfilment team (Logistics). The contractual hours for these permanent positions are 30.6 hours per week (80%).
We are looking for someone who is efficient, proactive, and goal-oriented. You have lots of energy, are always quick to laugh, and thrive best when the pace is high. You are both strong and resilient and don't mind getting sweaty at work! While taking great responsibility for learning new things to quickly become independent, you are also excellent at collaborating. We are looking for someone who represents community, simplicity, humility, curiosity, a willingness to innovate, and who wants to ensure that these values are a living reality in your and our daily work together. Last but not least - with a strong interest in IKEA and customer focus, you are passionate about contributing to creating world-class customer experiences!
A forklift license with forklift experience is advantageous in combination with other skills, but not a requirement. However, you need to have the willingness and motivation to operate a forklift as one of your tasks together with us in the future. We will of course provide forklift training!
To be eligible for this position, you must have turned 18 years old by April 2026 at the latest.
ABOUT THIS WORK AREA
At IKEA Kållered's Customer Fulfilment function (Logistics), we are a great team working together with the aim of making the day the best for both our customers and for each other.
At 05:15 we open the doors at the loading dock to start unloading goods. We handle our goods in our daily operations by replenishing items, picking customer orders, driving forklifts, and more. Your task, together with your amazing colleagues, is to ensure that the products are available to our customers in a safe and efficient manner. The position demands high precision, responsibility, and the ability to switch pace.
Our scheduled working hours vary and are set between 05:15 and 20:30. A prerequisite is that you enjoy working early mornings as well as during the day and evening, and that you are able to get to and from IKEA Kållered during these times, both on weekdays and weekends. Please note that it is not always possible to travel by public transport for a start at 05:15, whether on weekdays or weekends.
Our IKEA culture is world-renowned. We have a simple vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people. This means that we want to make a positive impact wherever we operate; in people's lives, in communities, and for the planet we share. We offer a workplace characterized by community, development, and responsibility. You should know that our employees are our most important asset, and that we constantly work towards fairness, inclusion, and equality.
Questions and support? Let's get in touch!
The positions are permanent, 30.6 hours per week, including a 6-month probationary period. Start date in April 2026, by agreement. Working hours are scheduled and vary between 5:15 AM and 8:30 PM. You will work on weekdays, every other weekend, during the day, and in the evenings. Salary according to the Handels collective agreement.
Does this sound like something for you? Then we look forward to your application as soon as possible. Submit your application by attaching a CV. Instead of a personal letter, we ask that you answer a few questions in writing that will appear when you submit your application. Your answers will be important to us in the selection process.
The last day to apply is Monday, February 9, but selection and interviews may take place on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to submit your application - apply today!
If you are one of the candidates we would like to get to know better, we will primarily contact you during week 7-8 via email. So keep an eye on your inbox, including your spam folder just to be safe!
Warm welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Ekenleden 2 (visa karta
)
428 22 KÅLLERED Arbetsplats
Ikea Göteborg Jobbnummer
9715305