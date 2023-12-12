Sales Associate
SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Named to Fortune 1000 list as top U.S. company based on revenue, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has 20,000+ employees in over 90 offices in 35 countries. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.
About SS&C Intralinks:
Pioneer - We are the CREATOR of the world's first virtual data room used to facilitate strategic transactions across the globe. SS&C Intralinks is the premier provider and fintech innovator in the capital markets, M&A, and alternative investments markets, partnering with leading investment banks, corporates, and funds to facilitate the largest business transactions in the industry!
Growth is our reality, not just a buzz word. After twenty years of setting the pace, we just experienced our strongest year ever. We will take this momentum and continue to drive product innovation to acquire more market share. We have proven market resilience. In a bull or bear market, our products remain in high demand.
Culture - We pride ourselves in being innovative and having a supportive culture. We value our professionals as individuals. We support & encourage work life balance. Our teams support each other within and across functions. Leadership is both accessible and committed to our teams. Our
professionals demonstrate a genuine passion for ensuring our team members succeed.
What you'll do:
You will participate in the industry's most complete and engaging sales training bootcamp that will teach and develop the necessary sales skills to effectively execute end-to-end sales opportunities and prepare you for a lucrative career in Sales.
You will learn essential sales skills, the customer experience, our innovative products and services, relationship and team building, CRM strategies, and our sales methodology that has led us to be an undisputed leader in the core markets we serve.
You will own accounts to prospect into where you will be building relationships and sourcing sales opportunities with M&A deal professionals.
You will deliver SS&C Intralinks' story and unique value proposition to the accounts you own and support, as well as uncover our customer's requirements through effective sales discovery.
You will support the needs of the sales team to help grow market share and exceed revenue targets.
You will learn hands on our internal processes, systems, tools, and best practices to support the sales team in both business development and customer support capacities.
You will participate and co-host virtual and on-site client events.
You will start selling the most well recognized product in the industry by leveraging Solution Selling techniques.
Who you are:
Driven to build a career in sales.
Competitive with an innate hunger to succeed.
Strong communicator. Ability to clearly and concisely communicate new ideas and concepts.
Ability to quickly establish rapport and build relationships with people.
Results and goal oriented.
Equally comfortable working in a team environment or independently.
Always maintains a highly positive attitude. Perseveres when times get challenging.
Quick study and demonstrates a willingness to learn from others.
Very coachable. Able to listen, absorb, and apply coaching techniques from peers and management.
Excellent time management and organizational skills.
It would be advantageous if you have:
Majored in Finance, Business Administration, or Sales.
Participated in Sales related internships.
Have any direct sales or retail sales experience.
Full professional proficiency in English and Swedish
