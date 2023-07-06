Sales Associate
Quiclean AB / Säljarjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla säljarjobb i Sundbyberg
2023-07-06
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quiclean AB i Sundbyberg
Sales Associate for Quiclean - Fast, Reliable Cleaning Solutions
Are you a motivated and results-oriented sales professional? Are you ready to join a dynamic new company in the cleaning industry? Look no further! Quiclean, a fast-growing cleaning company, is seeking a dedicated Sales Associate to help us expand our client base and achieve our ambitious goals.
At Quiclean, we pride ourselves on delivering top-quality cleaning services with efficiency and professionalism. As a Sales Associate, you will be an integral part of our team, assisting in driving sales and fostering long-term relationships with clients. This is an exciting opportunity to join a company that values innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee growth.
Responsibilities:
Assist in generating leads and seeking out new business opportunities in the cleaning industry
Support the sales team in various tasks, including cold calling, networking, and referrals
Collaborate with the sales team to present our comprehensive range of cleaning solutions to potential clients, showcasing the benefits and value of our services
Help build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their unique cleaning needs and providing tailored solutions
Stay informed about industry trends, competitors, and market conditions to identify potential growth areas
Requirements:
Previous experience in sales or customer service, preferably within the cleaning industry
Ability to assist in generating leads and building a pipeline of potential clients
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills
Self-motivated and driven to contribute to sales targets
Ability to work independently and effectively support the sales team
Proficient computer skills, including familiarity with CRM software and online communication tools
Benefits:
Competitive base salary of 10,000kr per month
Attractive commission structure that rewards high performers
Opportunities for professional growth and advancement within the company
Supportive and inclusive work environment that values teamwork and innovation
Access to high-quality cleaning products and equipment
Flexible working hours and the possibility of remote work arrangements
Join Quiclean and be part of a company that is revolutionizing the cleaning industry. If you have a passion for sales, a customer-centric mindset, and a drive for success, we want to hear from you!
To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience to careers@quiclean.se
. We appreciate all applications, but only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Quiclean is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and inclusion in our workforce and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, gender, age, or disability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-05
E-post: careers@quiclean.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quiclean AB
(org.nr 559433-2362)
Kavallerivägen 4 E (visa karta
)
174 58 SUNDBYBERG Jobbnummer
7944236