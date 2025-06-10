Sales Assistant MnO Sports Barkarby
2025-06-10
Are you a passionate salesperson with a strong interest in sports and health?
Do you want to be part of a dedicated team at our store - MnO Sports Outlet in Barkarby, a multibrand store featuring brands like Under Armour, New Era, and Speedo?
We're now looking for a motivated Sales Assistant who is passionate about customer interaction, teamwork, and delivering a first-class shopping experience. With us, you'll work in a fast-paced environment, with world-class products and colleagues who share your energy and passion.
About the role:
As a Sales Assistant, you will play a key role in providing our customers with a premium shopping experience. You will work with sales, customer service, and daily store operations, helping maintain our store as an inspiring and welcoming space for all sports and training enthusiasts.
Your main responsibilities:
Actively sell and promote our products to customers
Deliver excellent customer service and build long-term relationships
Handle the cash register and daily transactions
Follow visual merchandising guidelines and keep the store clean and organized
Support inventory and stock management
Participate in team meetings and contribute ideas to improve sales and customer experience
We're looking for someone who:
Has previous experience in sales and customer service, preferably in sports or fashion retail
Is service-minded and has a positive attitude
Is goal-oriented and motivated to achieve sales targets
Has strong communication skills and is a team player
Has basic computer skills
Is flexible and available to work evenings and weekends
What we offer:
An exciting and dynamic work environment in an international company
The opportunity to work with high-quality products from leading sports brands
Opportunities for growth and internal training
A supportive and engaged team
If you're ready to take the next step in your career and want to be part of a successful team, send your application with your CV and cover letter to dhimitrios.mino@mno.se
and mark your application with "SALES ASSISTANT MNO SPORTS".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10
E-post: dhimitrios.mino@mno.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SALES ASSISTANT MNO SPORTS".
(org.nr 556497-9457)
Flyginfarten 4 (visa karta
)
177 38 JÄRFÄLLA
MnO Brands Jobbnummer
9382656