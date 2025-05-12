Sales Assistant

Minnovation International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2025-05-12


Role Summary:

The employee's responsibility :

Supporting Sales and marketing team, draft contract, close the deals



Responsibility:

1. Role and Responsibilities:

Examples of core areas but not limited to the role.

Support and follow up sourcing for the presales 50%
Recommending products and help customers

Answering questions and addressing concerns

Informing customers about sales, promotions and policies

Demonstrating how products work

2) Draft service agreement and sales contract , follow up meetings , till sign the contract 50%



Qualifications and Education Requirements:

University bachelor's degree or similar.

Minimum 1 years working experience in a generalist role.

Very Good at Excel and word, Good analytical skills, basic financial understanding

Attentive, patient

Experience from a global organization

Fluent in Swedish and English, Mandarin.

Basic labor law and basic commercial law knowledge

Skills:

Proactive, good communications and cooperation skills.

"People person" and ability to create good relations internal and external.



Personality Traits

Engaging team player
Driven and result-oriented go-better

humble approach

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984)
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta)
111 48  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Hovslagargatan 5B

Jobbnummer
9334311

