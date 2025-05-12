Sales Assistant
2025-05-12
Role Summary:
The employee's responsibility :
Supporting Sales and marketing team, draft contract, close the deals
Responsibility:
1. Role and Responsibilities:
Examples of core areas but not limited to the role.
Support and follow up sourcing for the presales 50%
Recommending products and help customers
Answering questions and addressing concerns
Informing customers about sales, promotions and policies
Demonstrating how products work
2) Draft service agreement and sales contract , follow up meetings , till sign the contract 50%
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
University bachelor's degree or similar.
Minimum 1 years working experience in a generalist role.
Very Good at Excel and word, Good analytical skills, basic financial understanding
Attentive, patient
Experience from a global organization
Fluent in Swedish and English, Mandarin.
Basic labor law and basic commercial law knowledge
Skills:
Proactive, good communications and cooperation skills.
"People person" and ability to create good relations internal and external.
Personality Traits
Engaging team player
Driven and result-oriented go-better
