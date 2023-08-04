Sales Assistant
Minnovation International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Position: Sales Assistant 1. Job description 1) Support the regional sales manager in his day-to-day administrative tasks 2) Responsible for communications and reporting of sales record, forecast, revenue recognition with headquarters 3) Manage all administrative tasks related with MGI sales operations, including tenders, in a quality manner and within the established guidelines, making suggestions and changes when needed 4) Be efficient in sales tools including SFDC CRM/Oracle ERP and provide necessary training to team. Following up orders and informing customers of the status of their orders through the Nordic Region 5) Communicate with Support departments to organize installs and trainings 6) Facilitate the establishment of sales processes throughout the Nordic Region, including order processing, logistics, operations. 7) Monitor, schedule, and prioritize tasks to maximize customer satisfaction and resource management. 8) All listed tasks and responsibilities are deemed as essential functions to this position; however, business conditions may require reasonable accommodations for additional task and responsibilities Support preparation of regional marketing event and follow up with collecting potential leads. 9) Agenda management, organization of internal meetings 10) Reports directly to the Nordic regional senior sales manager 2. Job requirement 1) Minimum 1-year relevant experience in administrative role or support role of a sales department 2) Ease use of computer tools: MS Office and CRM 3) Outstanding communication (written and verbal) in both English and Chinese, any local Nordic language is a plus 4) Highly self-motivated and have strong problem-solving ability 5) Able to work independently and as a team player 6) Able to make independent decisions resulting in positive customer and business outcomes 7) Excellent interpersonal skills and telephone manner 8) Strong planning, scheduling, and prioritization skills 9) Knowledge and experience in molecular biology, life science or NGS is a plus 10) Located in Stockholm, Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-03
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hovslagargatan 5B Jobbnummer
8007234