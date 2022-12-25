sales assistant
Join our fabulous team and do something amazing everyday
Zara offers the latest fashion trends for women, men and children. An international brand with stores in the main cities of the world and online. Our business model is centered in our customers, constantly adapting to their needs. We love what we do. Teamwork, passion, curiosity, diversity, sustainability, creativity and humility are our daily motivation. Does it sound like you? Maybe you are a Zara person.
How we imagine you
You are passionate, curious, motivated and dynamic, with something different to contribute. You are a multitasker, creative, unstoppable and proactive.
You love fashion and celebrate self-expression. You shine in a fast-paced environment, where you can be yourself around talented people like you!
Having previous retail experience is a plus, but what we care most about is that you want to learn and grow with us. At Inditex you will find more than a job.
What we expect from you
From day one you'll work on a team and have your own voice. You'll develop your skills and be given responsibilities. You'll have all the tools at your fingertips to make a difference. As a Sales Assistant, part of your responsibilities will be:
• Deliver a high level of customer service
• Support the cash desk and delivery teams
• Understand the latest fashion trends
• Replenish the shop floor
• Adhere to all the health&safety and security procedures
• Support other store functions when needed
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e- learning and training programs - we never stop learning! You will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our brands available in Sweden . You will have access to many other discounts through Benify app.
