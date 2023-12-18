Sales Area Manager (Mews) to Proposales
2023-12-18
At Proposales, we're on a mission to shape the future of business proposals, replacing static documents by defining a new online standard fully powered by web technology (literally, a piece of internet infrastructure).
We're on an ambitious journey disrupting the status-quo with a product that fundamentally changes the daily workflow for our customers, and earning their trust is essential for Proposales long-term success.
Joining a company early is exciting; not only will you play a critical role in further developing and defining the sales playbook for your region(s), you will also receive a competitive package, including base salary, commission program, personal development & wellbeing budget, and above all; huge potential to rapidly grow your professional career by learning on the fly.
About the role:
• Understanding business challenges, pain points and finding creative ways of gaining access to key decision-makers is a vital part of a successful sales career and thus also key abilities we are looking for. We work with some of the biggest brands in the hospitality business, thus a genuine interest and experience from hospitality and SaaS sales is highly valued.
• Building and maintaining a solid network of industry ambassadors from our partner networks to cooperate with and utilize to find cutting edge and crisp packages to support our customers needs and future growth. A true win/win/win situation!
• Responsibilities include customer engagement via email and phone, lead qualification, conducting product demos, managing communications, and building lasting relationships. Expect a healthy mix of self-sourced and inbound leads from our prospects, existing clients and marketing efforts.
• Analyzing the customers through our sales process, leading to concrete pain points that are visualized during product demos in order to find the best option for clients before entering negotiations and closing deals
Some of your focus areas will be:
• Building and managing a sales pipeline in order to meet and exceed sales quota.
• Work within the Sales Team to execute the go-to-market strategy for dedicated regions.
• Manage simultaneous conversations with multiple stakeholders, understanding and building trust.
• Close business with new/existing customers, collaborate with teams to evolve sales strategy, and use key metrics for optimization.
• Attend industry events for lead generation, sales promotion network and industry knowledge.
• Analyze and optimize performance using key metrics from a well managed CRM (Hubspot).
A bit about you:
• You're curious by nature and address challenges openly and thoughtfully, while understanding the impact of your work on the wider team.
• Excellent track record in sales, in which you demonstrated the ability to meet and exceed sales quotas.
• Excellent & professional communicator adept at engaging with high-level external stakeholders through presentations, verbal and written platforms.
• A technical mindset, ability to understand and interpret our tech quickly and be able to explain it fluently to our target customers.
• You understand, enjoy and thrive in a rapidly growing start-up environment.
We value these additional skills:
• Experience working in a B2B SaaS start-up environment.
• Experience selling (travel) technology to the hotel industry.
• Passion for helping businesses grow and about the hospitality tech industry.
• The more languages you master, the better. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-05
