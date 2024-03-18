Sales and Tender Specialists
We are looking for two Sales & Tender Specialists to join our Marketing and Sales team for Transformers in Sweden!
Our company is committed to diversity and inclusion, and we are looking for both junior and senior talented Sales and Tender Specialists to join our team. In this role, you will become part of our winning team, where the culture is open and transparent, and we all contribute and act as one strong team within Transformers marketing and sales organization in Sweden. We offer competitive compensation and benefits, as well as opportunities for career advancement and professional development.
Our team is dedicated to collaboration and support, and we offer work arrangements to help you balance your personal and professional lives. If you are a driven, solution-oriented individual who is excited about the opportunity to make an impact, we would love to hear from you.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for sales and quotations within our business unit Transformers on the Swedish market
High ability to create and develop customer relationships is an essential part of your role, which requires a high level of social competence to succeed
Lead commercial contract negotiations in close collaboration with account managers
Drive competitiveness by proactively manage opportunity pipeline and supporting our customers with suitable technical proposals
Drive improvement projects and other strategic initiatives within the business area
You will work in an international context with supplying factories around Europe with opportunities to interact with different customers, countries and cultures
Your background
We put a high value to your personnel qualities where we see you having a self-motivated mindset and dare to take decisions and initiatives to drive and develop processes with adherence to deadlines and keep a structured working style
You have great communication skills and the wish to collaborate in a dynamic and multicultural environment
You have previous experience in bid management, sales support, project execution or similar
University degree / YH in engineering and/or similar is an advantage
Open to travel within Sweden, approximately once a month
Fluency in Swedish and English is required, both written and spoken to be able to interact with various stakeholders
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits? We are ready for you! Welcome to apply before 4th of April.
Recruiting Manager Erik Björck, erik.bjork@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Alexandra Lind, alexandra.lind@hitachienergy.com
