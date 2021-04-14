Sales and General Administration (f/m/d) Polymer Solutions - Oetiker Sweden AB - Kontorsjobb i Göteborg
Sales and General Administration (f/m/d) Polymer Solutions
Oetiker Sweden AB / Kontorsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Company Description
All around the globe customers rely on our safe connection solutions. But we are also a reliable partner for our employees. About 1,800 colleagues in more than 30 countries play their part in ensuring that our products optimally combine mission-critical components. Whether it's motors, airbags or heart pumps - every day we develop connecting solutions for a wide variety of industries and thus take important steps towards a better future. Would you like to be a part of it? Find your peace of mind!
Our Polymer Development Center, located in the Nordic e-mobility cluster at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, is a newly founded branch of the Oetiker Group in Sweden. Our agile and innovate team creates innovative new polymer connecting solutions and systems mainly for thermal management applications in electric vehicles. We benefit from the global footprint and expertise of the Oetiker Group while maintaining an innovative start-up feeling. We create high-quality solutions to ensure the future of clean and secure e-mobility.
Job Description
Prepare and submit quotations (including price and cost calculations, margin review and tracking)
Understand customer requirements, receive and manage correspondence (RFQ's, drawings, samples, PPAP etc.) and coordinate with relevant internal departments
Support customer contract reviews
Conduct pricing analyses, manage pricing files
Manage part number files and create BOM
Manage customer master data in CRM & ERP
Manage and track won/lost business
Handle logistics for incoming and outgoing parts (components, samples)
Support Finance in processing invoices
Support HR (e.g. in recruiting activities)
Ensure compliance of location with all applicable safety and environmental regulations and be part of the global Oetiker H&S team
Qualifications
College Diploma or Degree in Business Administration (preferred)
7+ years work experience in sales administration, customer service or related position, preferably in automotive
Knowledge of IATF16949
Good skills in MS Office and CRM/ERP software
Excellent oral and written communication skills in Swedish and English
Able to collaborate effectively across departmental functions
High integrity, fair, emotionally mature
Pro-active, self-driven
Additional Information
A position at the Polymer Development Center offers exciting global challenges and a whole range of development opportunities. The unique company culture adopted from the Oetiker Group is built on a strong sense of trust where employees are encouraged to contribute from day one. We embrace our diversity and enhance it by being open to new approaches. We are therefore looking for colleagues who share our customer-focused mindset of delivering quality and value in everything we do.
We strongly encourage equal rights. Applications by women are therefore explicitly encouraged.
Get to know us to get ahead.
For more than 75 years, Oetiker has been a leading manufacturer of high-end connecting solutions for OEMs worldwide. As an employer, we offer our employees attractive international challenges and many development opportunities. Diversity and high quality standards are the foundation of our corporate culture. This way, we combine the visions of today with the technology of tomorrow.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Oetiker Sweden AB
Ågatan 48
41756 GÖTEBORG
Jobbnummer
5691764
